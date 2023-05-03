RUSI
Threats to nuclear safety and security in Ukraine highlighted by new RUSI research
A new RUSI report, informed by interviews with Ukrainian staff, military and officials responsible for the operation, protection, safety and security of the country’s nuclear infrastructure, details the risks posed by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine to Ukraine’s nuclear power plants.
This conflict is the first time that an operational nuclear power plant has been the direct objective of military attack and occupation.
New research, conducted by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), examines the risks to Ukraine’s nuclear power plants – including the potential for a radiological incident – brought about by Russia’s invasion of the country and its occupation of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs).
While the penetration of a reactor or dry spent fuel storage facility by a military strike is unlikely under the current state of military operations around Ukrainian nuclear facilities, a nuclear accident or deliberate incident may result from targeting and disruption of NPP support infrastructure – namely, water and electricity supply. A Chornobyl-level disaster is highly unlikely; however, an accident similar to what happened in Fukushima in 2011 is possible.
There is no current indication that Russia is planning to carry out strikes intentionally targeting Ukrainian nuclear power plants, although the option of nuclear sabotage in Ukraine appears to have been considered by Moscow. The report explores how the Russian military may react if Ukrainian armed forces successfully break through Russian defensive positions in Zaporizhzhia – which could include Russian efforts to engineer a radiological incident. This follows updates from the British Ministry of Defence that Russian forces have established sandbag fighting positions on the roofs of several of the six reactor buildings at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Although the current situation in Ukraine is the first time that an operational NPP has come under direct fire or been occupied by an invading military force, a number of today’s operating NPPs are in areas that are prone to conventional military conflict, raising questions over the risks that these facilities may face in the future. As the international community seeks to move to sustainable sources of energy and aims to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the role of nuclear power globally – and, consequently, the number of NPPs – is likely to grow.
The RUSI report puts forward a number of recommendations to respond to the current risks facing Ukrainian NPPs, as well as to address potential risks to nuclear infrastructure in future military conflicts.
The situation in Ukraine has demonstrated the difficulty of balancing munitions requirements in peacetime with the need for large stocks and to surge production when conflict erupts.