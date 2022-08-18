National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Three arrests and cash seized in cannabis farm human trafficking investigation
Three men have been arrested in Birmingham as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into modern slavery and human trafficking.
The trio were detained yesterday morning (17 August) following a series of raids in the city centre and Nechells areas, all related to the discovery of a cannabis farm by Cleveland Police in 2021.
At an address in Essex Street, Birmingham, a 35-year-old man was held on suspicion of holding a person in slavery or servitude, production and supply of a controlled drug and cultivating cannabis. A further 26-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs and money laundering. An estimated £25,000 cash was recovered from the address.
At an address in Nechells Park Road a 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arranging the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.
NCA senior investigating officer Paul Boniface said:
“Our investigation is focused on a crime group suspected of trafficking mainly Vietnamese migrants into the UK illegally.
“The victims would be transported often hundreds of miles across the country and then put to work in cannabis farms.
“This type of exploitation is often hidden in plain sight. As part of our investigations we have come across cannabis farms operating in residential streets, or near busy retail premises. I would ask anyone who sees anything suspicious that they may think may be connected to modern slavery to report it.”
Rob Richardson, from the NCA’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit said:
“Many victims of modern slavery in the UK have been trafficked from overseas – frequently from eastern Europe, south east Asia, and Africa – and their exploitation often begins during their journey.
“Human trafficking is different from people smuggling in that victims may be forced, coerced or tricked into travelling, rather than willingly making the journey, but some of those who begin their journeys willingly will find themselves under the control of traffickers. Those who arrive here illegally are always more vulnerable.”
Victims may show signs of physical or psychological abuse, look malnourished or unkempt, and have few or no personal effects. This includes regularly wearing the same items of clothing. They may appear to be under the control or influence of others, rarely being allowed to travel on their own.
If you suspect someone to be a victim of Modern Slavery, contact the 24/7 Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 0121 700, or your local police on 101. Your information could save a life. In an emergency always call 999.
The NCA leads and supports investigations into modern slavery in collaboration with partners including police forces, regional organised crime units and international law enforcement.
We undertake national activity to attack the trafficking business model, working with the wider public sector, private sector and NGOs to safeguard victims and prevent opportunities for trafficking.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/three-arrests-and-cash-seized-in-cannabis-farm-human-trafficking-investigation
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Operation Stovewood officers make arrest over alleged abuse of 14-year-old girl17/08/2022 15:10:00
A 44-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested by officers from Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham.
Heroin smuggler caught out by receipt for bottle of whisky16/08/2022 16:15:00
A lying lorry driver who smuggled £3m worth of heroin into the UK was caught out when he put a receipt for a bottle of whisky next to his hidden load of the Class A drug.
‘Forgetful’ Sheffield drug smuggler who changed his story jailed11/08/2022 13:15:00
A man who attempted to smuggle £720,000 of heroin and cocaine into the UK hidden in car door panels has been jailed for 11 years.
One arrested in NCA and Police Scotland human trafficking and drugs investigation11/08/2022 10:15:00
A man has been arrested as part of a joint National Crime Agency and Police Scotland investigation into cannabis farms and human trafficking.
Self-proclaimed paedophile blackmailed teens to become his ‘sex slaves’09/08/2022 16:10:00
A man from West Sussex who targeted girls as young as 12 online and blackmailed them into becoming his ‘sex slaves’ has pleaded guilty following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Yorkshire man agrees to forfeit properties and money worth £1.14 million to the NCA08/08/2022 11:15:00
A second-hand car salesman has agreed to forfeit a property portfolio and money worth a total of £1.14million, following a Civil Recovery and Tax investigation into his acquisition of a portfolio of ten properties.
Man arrested in Daigou shopping money laundering investigation05/08/2022 15:33:00
A man has been arrested in Teesside as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a suspected Chinese underground banking network.
MDMA found hidden in Scotland-bound pet food parcels prompt joint NCA and Police Scotland investigations04/08/2022 14:15:00
Two separate investigations have been launched by a joint unit of National Crime Agency and Police Scotland officers, after more than eight kilos of MDMA was found in two separate shipments of pet food.