National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Three Brits arrested and 36 guns seized in Spanish raid
Three British nationals have been arrested and 36 firearms seized as part of joint Spanish National Police and National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Armed officers deployed to 36-year-old Anthony Finnigan’s property in Murcia, Spain, on 20 June.
Finnigan is suspected of being part of a British organised crime group, based in the Murcia area, responsible for trafficking class A drugs through Spain to the UK.
He emerged from the property accompanied by another British national, Hasan Topal, 35, and a firearm was discharged in the direction of the attending officers.
Warning shots were then fired by the officers and both men were detained without sustaining any injuries.
Two other men were arrested at the property – 33-year-old Brit Ediz Can and Ahmed Mhanni, 32, from Morocco.
During a thorough search of the property, officers discovered 36 viable firearms, primarily Walthers and Heckler & Kochs, and 755 9mm bullets.
All four men were taken to custody and remanded.
Finnigan was further arrested as he is wanted by Merseyside Police in connection to drug supply offences in the UK. Once the Spanish National Police’s enquiries conclude, proceedings to get him back to the UK to face these charges will begin.
Neil Keeping, NCA Regional Manager for Spain, said: “The NCA’s international network played a key role in support of the Spanish National Police operation that saw four men arrested and dangerous weapons seized.
“These firearms are likely to have been destined for the UK criminal market, so taking them out of circulation marks a huge success.
“Suppressing the availability of illegal firearms in the UK, and preventing their use or acquisition by criminals, is a top priority for the NCA and its law enforcement partners.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/three-brits-arrested-and-36-guns-seized-in-spanish-raid
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
NCA and partners target OCG smuggling people into the UK in ships12/07/2024 10:10:00
The National Crime Agency has worked with partners to target and successfully disrupt an organised crime group suspected of using shipping to smuggle people into the UK illegally.
Second arrest made in NCA investigation into small boat crime network10/07/2024 16:10:00
National Crime Agency officers have today (10 July) arrested a second man as part of an investigation into an organised crime network suspected of organising cross-Channel small boat crossings.
Operation Stovewood: Taxi driver who raped young girls in Rotherham jailed for 13 years10/07/2024 13:25:00
A taxi driver who raped two children in Rotherham two decades ago has been given a 13 year prison sentence.
Operation Stovewood: Sex abuser used limousines as he groomed teenage victims10/07/2024 12:25:00
A man has been found guilty of using his limousine company to groom and sexually abuse teenage girls in Rotherham, following an investigation by officers from the National Crime Agency's Operation Stovewood.
National Crime Agency officer named ‘reservist of the year’ at ex-British forces awards09/07/2024 15:10:00
A National Crime Agency (NCA) officer has received the accolade of ‘reservist of the year’, at the British Ex-Forces in Business Awards.
Operation Venetic: 15 years for drug dealer who talked about ‘best ever’ butcher08/07/2024 16:20:00
A drug dealer has been jailed for 15 years after talking about trainers and his butcher online.
Man jailed for wilful fire-raising after boasting on encrypted messaging service08/07/2024 11:05:00
A man who set fire to a house and a beauty salon has been sentenced to three years in prison
National Crime Agency leads international operation to degrade illegal versions of Cobalt Strike04/07/2024 11:15:00
The National Crime Agency has coordinated global action against illicit software which has been used by cybercriminals for over a decade to infiltrate victims’ IT systems and conduct attacks.