Three charged as part of NCA people smuggling investigation
Three men have been charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration following a series of NCA raids in London and Essex on Tuesday morning
Najib Khan, 37, of Medici Close, Ilford, Arshad Hussain, 42, of Billet Road, Walthamstow, and a 39-year-old man from Dagenham will all appear before Reading Magistrates today, 14 July.
A fourth man detained in Streatham has been released under investigation.
The arrests were made as part of an NCA investigation into a network suspected of smuggling migrants into the UK in lorries.
