Three charged as part of NCA people smuggling investigation

Three men have been charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration following a series of NCA raids in London and Essex on Tuesday morning

Najib Khan, 37, of Medici Close, Ilford, Arshad Hussain, 42, of Billet Road, Walthamstow, and a 39-year-old man from Dagenham will all appear before Reading Magistrates today, 14 July.

A fourth man detained in Streatha­m has been released under investigation.

The arrests were made as part of an NCA investigation into a network suspected of smuggling migrants into the UK in lorries.