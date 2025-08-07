Three charged for displaying support for proscribed terrorist group

Three people have been charged with showing support for the proscribed terrorist group Palestine Action.

Frank Ferguson, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said:

“Following a review of the evidence provided by the Metropolitan Police Service, we have authorised charges against two women and a man under section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000. “Jeremy Shippam, 71, Judit Murray, 71, and Fiona Maclean, 53, have each been charged under the Terrorism Act with showing support for the proscribed terrorist group Palestine Action in Westminster on 5 July 2025. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial. “It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Notes to Editors