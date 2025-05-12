National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Three charged in NCA investigation into £3m cash seizures
Three men have been charged as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into attempts to smuggle millions of pounds out of the UK in lorries.
Uzbekistan nationals Azizillo Ugli Azamov, 20, Khalilullokh Omonillaev, 22, and Mukhammadamin Abdurakhmonov, 20, all from London, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on 8 May charged with money laundering.
An NCA investigation was launched on 21 June 2024 after Border Force seized £950,000 from a vehicle at the Eurotunnel terminal in Folkestone.
The cash was hidden inside 13 boxes of washing powder.
A second vehicle was stopped at Harwich Port two weeks later, on 7 July 2024, and Border Force officers seized over one million pounds in Scottish banknotes.
On 7 May 2025 NCA officers raided two properties in west London, seizing cash totalling nearly £500,000, as well as cash counting machines and vacuum-seal packs.
Paul Orchard, NCA senior investigating officer, said:
“Our investigation into the attempted exportation of millions of pounds in cash continues at pace.
“Cash is the lifeblood of serious and organised crime, and money laundering is an essential service that enables organised criminals to profit and invest in further criminality.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/three-charged-in-nca-investigation-into-3m-cash-seizures
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Suspected people smuggler who entered UK on small boat extradited to Belgium12/05/2025 10:20:00
An Iraqi national who is suspected of being part of a Kurdish organised crime group responsible for moving migrants into the UK has been extradited to Belgium to face trial.
£100m cocaine plotters sentenced for at sea smuggling bid12/05/2025 09:20:00
Four drug smugglers have been sentenced over a plot to smuggle more than a ton of cocaine on a fishing boat off the coast of Cornwall, after a National Crime Agency investigation.
Eight charged after cocaine seized in Liverpool08/05/2025 17:10:00
Eight people have been charged after suspected cocaine was seized by officers from a specialist crime team in Merseyside.
Man who downloaded child sexual abuse images as a teen is sentenced01/05/2025 16:10:00
An east Londoner who was found with indecent images of children and was linked to an online criminal group that blackmailed young teenaged girls has been sentenced.
Men jailed for cannabis haul hidden in watermelons from Spain25/04/2025 16:10:00
Two men involved in a plot to bring over £1.5 million of cannabis to Scotland hidden in a load of watermelons have been jailed.
Operation Venetic: On the run Midlands man guilty of drugs supply racket25/04/2025 09:20:00
A high-ranking member of a Midlands-based drugs supply network has been found guilty in his absence following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation
Man convicted of trying to smuggle £1m in suitcases out of UK17/04/2025 16:20:00
A man who was stopped at Heathrow Airport with £1m in two suitcases has admitted money laundering following a National Crime Agency investigation
NCA and BPOL target Channel small boat suppliers17/04/2025 15:25:00
The National Crime Agency are working with the German Bundespolizei (BPOL) to warn maritime equipment suppliers in Germany to take extra precautions to stop equipment ending up in the hands of cross-Channel people smugglers.