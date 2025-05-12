Three charged in NCA investigation into £3m cash seizures

Three men have been charged as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into attempts to smuggle millions of pounds out of the UK in lorries.

Uzbekistan nationals Azizillo Ugli Azamov, 20, Khalilullokh Omonillaev, 22, and Mukhammadamin Abdurakhmonov, 20, all from London, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on 8 May charged with money laundering.

An NCA investigation was launched on 21 June 2024 after Border Force seized £950,000 from a vehicle at the Eurotunnel terminal in Folkestone.

The cash was hidden inside 13 boxes of washing powder.

A second vehicle was stopped at Harwich Port two weeks later, on 7 July 2024, and Border Force officers seized over one million pounds in Scottish banknotes.

On 7 May 2025 NCA officers raided two properties in west London, seizing cash totalling nearly £500,000, as well as cash counting machines and vacuum-seal packs.

Paul Orchard, NCA senior investigating officer, said:

“Our investigation into the attempted exportation of millions of pounds in cash continues at pace.

“Cash is the lifeblood of serious and organised crime, and money laundering is an essential service that enables organised criminals to profit and invest in further criminality.”