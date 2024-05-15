Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
Three charged over CFD trading pension fraud
The FCA has charged 3 individuals with fraud for their alleged involvement in a high-risk trading scheme, which targeted people’s pension savings.
Kristofer McGuire, Keith Williamson and Karla Walker have been charged with multiple offences, including fraud by false representation and fraudulent trading, after they targeted victims by persuading them to invest in contracts for difference (CFDs).
CFDs are a high-risk investment product used to bet on the price of an asset.
Many victims of the alleged fraud were encouraged to use their pensions to invest which were then traded to generate large commissions for those running the scheme, with victims’ pension funds almost entirely lost.
The FCA alleges that Mr McGuire, Mr Williamson and Ms Walker made false statements to a trading platform that their clients were professional investors.
Mr Williamson and Mr McGuire are accused of fraudulent trading, and Mr McGuire faces 5 further counts of fraud by false representation.
The total known loss to victims is over £8 million.
The defendants will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 7 June 2024.
Anyone who believes they have suffered loss in relation to this matter is encouraged to contact the FCA consumer contact centre on 0800 111 6768 (freephone).
Notes to editors
- Dates of birth: Kristofer McGuire (17/12/1976), Keith Williamson (26/11/1950) and Karla Walker (19/07/1978).
- The FCA alleges:
- Between 1 January 2015 and 30 June 2017 Kristofer McGuire, Keith Williamson and Karla Walker made untrue and misleading representations to a CFD trading platform that clients met the qualifying criteria for professional investors when in reality, they did not.
- Between 1 January 2015 and 30 June 2016, Keith Williamson and Kristofer McGuire engaged in fraudulent trading using detrimental trading strategies when trading CFDs to generate excessive commissions at the expense of investors.
- Between 1 April 2016 and 28 February 2023, Kristofer McGuire made further untrue and misleading representations to 5 individual investors to persuade them to invest their money through him and/or his firm K&K Consult LTD.
- Fraud by false representation is an offence under section 2 of the Fraud Act 2006 and is punishable on indictment by a fine and/or up to 10 years' imprisonment.
- Fraudulent trading is an offence under Section 993(1) of the Companies Act 2006 and is punishable on indictment by a fine and/or up to 10 years' imprisonment.
- Contracts for difference (CFDs) are high-risk derivatives. The FCA has previously said that 80% of customers lose money when investing in CFDs because of the risks. They are often highly leveraged, which means they use debt to try and amplify returns, which can result in investors losing more than they invested. In the UK, the FCA has imposed restrictions on how CFDs and CFD-like options can be sold and marketed to retail customers. The FCA has been carrying out work to address consumer harm in the UK in this sector.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/three-charged-over-cfd-trading-pension-fraud
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Stuart Bayes sentenced for insider dealing14/05/2024 10:25:00
Following a sentencing hearing at Southwark Crown Court, Stuart Bayes, 58, was recently (10 May 2024) sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 2 years, after being convicted of 2 counts of insider dealing.
Taheer Sardar convicted for providing a forged document to FCA investigators in a £1.3m boiler room fraud investigation10/05/2024 17:10:00
Taheer Sardar has today been sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment for perverting the course of justice at Southwark Crown Court. Mr Sardar pleaded guilty on 7 May 2024.
FCA bans and fines James Lewis £120,300 for putting investors at risk08/05/2024 10:25:00
The former CEO of Shard Capital Partners has been fined £120,300 and banned by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Individual charged with investment fraud over unauthorised multimillion pound ‘Kube Trading’ scheme25/04/2024 16:20:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched criminal proceedings against Lee Steven Maggs of Sittingbourne, Kent, for 2 counts of fraud and 1 count of breaching the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA).
FCA confirms anti-greenwashing guidance and proposes extending sustainability framework24/04/2024 10:25:00
Ahead of the anti-greenwashing rule coming into force on 31 May, the FCA is supporting industry with guidance to help them meet the standard.
FCA secures £533,000 to return to investors24/04/2024 09:25:00
The FCA has recovered funds from an unauthorised deposit-taking scheme operated by Bright Managment Solution Limited [sic] and others.
‘Big Tech a priority’ says FCA Chief Executive23/04/2024 10:25:00
In a speech delivered yesterday, the FCA's Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi announced the regulator's plans to examine how Big Tech firms’ unique access to large sets of data could unlock better products, more competitive prices and wider choice for consumers and businesses.
FCA sets out findings against Link Fund Solutions12/04/2024 09:25:00
Link Fund Solutions (LFS) failed to act with due skill, care and diligence in its management of the Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF), according to findings published by the FCA.