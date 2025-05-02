Crown Prosecution Service
Three charged with making alleged ‘swatting’ calls in the USA and Canada
Three men from the UK have been charged with allegedly reporting fabricated serious incidents to prompt an emergency response in the USA and Canada.
The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Merseyside Police to charge Liam White, 22, Dylan Ash, 18, with three counts of conspiring together and with others to do a series of acts tending or intending to pervert the course of justice.
Keiron Ellison, 18, has been charged with two counts of conspiring together and with others to do a series of acts tending or intending to pervert the course of justice.
The three defendants will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 1 May.
Bethan David, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, recently said:
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these three defendants are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Detective Sergeant Steve Frame, of Merseyside Police, recently said:
“The charges are the culmination of an extensive investigation by Merseyside Police working with US law enforcement, including the FBI.
“They relate to the online activities of an internet based group between October 2022 and April 2023, which planned, advertised and carried out calls to emergency services and internet celebrities reporting fabricated serious, life threatening incidents, ‘active shooter threats’ to prompt an emergency response.”
Notes to Editors
- Liam White, [DOB: 01/11/2002], is of Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.
- Dylan Ash, [DOB: 16/06/2006], is of Warrington, Cheshire.
- Keiron Ellison, [DOB: 15/03/2007], is of St Helens, Merseyside.
Charges
Liam White, Dylan Ash, and Keiron Ellison have been charged with the following:
- Between 1 October 2022 and 30 June 2023 conspired together and with others to do a series of acts in the jurisdiction of Canada tending or intending to pervert the course of justice, contrary to section 1(A) Criminal Law Act 1977 and Common Law.
- Between 1 October 2022 and 30 June 2023 conspired together and with others to do a series of acts in the jurisdiction of the United States of America tending or intending to pervert the course of justice, contrary to section 1(A) Criminal Law Act 1977 and Common Law.
Liam White and Dylan Ash have also been charged with:
- Between 1 July 2023 and 30 October 2024 conspired together and with others to do a series of acts in the jurisdiction of the United States of America tending or intending to pervert the course of justice, contrary to section 1(A) Criminal Law Act 1977 and Common Law.
