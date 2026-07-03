National Crime Agency
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Three charged with people smuggling offences after Essex arrests
Three men have been charged with people smuggling offences following an investigation by the National Crime Agency.
Polish nationals Konrad Dabrowski (25) and Damian Ciuron (41), both from Bradford, were arrested by officers from Essex Police in Holland-on-Sea, near Clacton on Wednesday 1 July, on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration, after a vessel was seen to drop a number of people off at the shoreline..
Christian Albano (45), an Italian national, was subsequently arrested at sea by officers from the Border Security Command, supported by HM Coastguard, on suspicion of the same offence.
Following the arrests, all three were questioned by officers from the NCA and were last night charged with facilitation offences under section 25 of the Immigration Act (1971).
All three have been remanded into custody and are expected to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday 3 July.
A fourth man who was also arrested on suspicion of facilitation offences, an Albanian national aged 57, remains in custody.
Six people who were on board the boat have been detained for immigration offences and will be dealt with by Immigration Enforcement.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/three-charged-with-people-smuggling-offences-after-essex-arrests
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