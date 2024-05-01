Three due in court over Heathrow £3.6m cocaine seizures

National Crime Agency officers have charged three people with drug smuggling offences after three separate cocaine seizures off the same flight.

The trio were all on board a plane which flew in from Montego Bay in Jamaica and landed at Heathrow on Monday evening.

NCA investigators were brought in after the men were stopped by Border Force officers, who had recovered around 45 kilos of cocaine from three suitcases.

The drugs would have had an estimated street value of around £3.6 million.

After interviewing the men, NCA officers charged all three with importing class A drugs.

They are:

Anthony Cameron, aged 72, of Millmead Road, Birmingham;

Barry Costello, aged 63, of Mountfield Way, Orpington;

a 17-year-old from Orpington who can’t be named for legal reasons.

All three are due to appear before Uxbridge Magistrates today, Wednesday 1 May.

NCA senior investigating officer Ian Truby said:

“These were significant seizures, and in making them we have denied a significant amount of criminal profit. The NCA continues to works closely with our partners at Border Force to protect the public and prevent class A drugs reaching the streets of the UK.”