National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Three due in court over Heathrow £3.6m cocaine seizures
National Crime Agency officers have charged three people with drug smuggling offences after three separate cocaine seizures off the same flight.
The trio were all on board a plane which flew in from Montego Bay in Jamaica and landed at Heathrow on Monday evening.
NCA investigators were brought in after the men were stopped by Border Force officers, who had recovered around 45 kilos of cocaine from three suitcases.
The drugs would have had an estimated street value of around £3.6 million.
After interviewing the men, NCA officers charged all three with importing class A drugs.
They are:
- Anthony Cameron, aged 72, of Millmead Road, Birmingham;
- Barry Costello, aged 63, of Mountfield Way, Orpington;
- a 17-year-old from Orpington who can’t be named for legal reasons.
All three are due to appear before Uxbridge Magistrates today, Wednesday 1 May.
NCA senior investigating officer Ian Truby said:
“These were significant seizures, and in making them we have denied a significant amount of criminal profit. The NCA continues to works closely with our partners at Border Force to protect the public and prevent class A drugs reaching the streets of the UK.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/three-due-in-court-over-heathrow-3-6m-cocaine-seizures
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
NCA officers make further arrest over fatal Channel crossing01/05/2024 13:15:00
Officers from the National Crime Agency have arrested a further man over a Channel boat crossing which resulted in the deaths of five people on a French beach.
Gold and art worth millions and linked to crime is forfeited01/05/2024 09:15:00
Gold bullion and artwork worth millions of pounds has been taken out of criminal hands as a result of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Former BBC employee found with almost 60,000 indecent images of children30/04/2024 16:15:00
A retired BBC sound engineer has been sentenced after a National Crime Agency investigation found him in possession of over 58,000 indecent images of children.
NCA issues urgent warning about ‘sextortion’29/04/2024 15:25:00
The National Crime Agency has issued an alert to hundreds of thousands of education professionals following a considerable increase in global cases of financially motivated sexual extortion – a type of online blackmail widely known as ‘sextortion’.
Cash couriers who smuggled millions in suitcases are sentenced29/04/2024 14:15:00
Six more members of a money laundering network which smuggled more than £100 million out of the UK to the UAE have been sentenced following an investigation by the National Crime Agency.
Illegal firearms buyer is jailed29/04/2024 12:33:00
Illegal and potentially lethal firearms have been taken out of circulation and their owner jailed, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Four arrested in UK in joint NCA-French operation targeting alleged Vietnamese Facebook people smugglers26/04/2024 16:25:00
Four Vietnamese nationals have been arrested by the National Crime Agency in Deptford, Croydon and Leicester as part of a major joint UK-French investigation into alleged small boats people smugglers advertising crossings on Facebook.
Arrests made over deadly Channel crossing25/04/2024 16:15:00
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and entering the UK illegally, as part of an investigation into a Channel boat crossing which resulted in the deaths of a number of migrants, including a child, off the French coast recently (23 April).