HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Three Fire and Rescue Service reports published
We yesterday published Fire and Rescue Service reports for Hereford and Worcester, Lincolnshire and Northumberland.
These reports are HMICFRS’s assessment of the fire and rescue service’s effectiveness, efficiency, and how well it looks after its people.
Get the reports
Effectiveness, efficiency and people 2023/25 – Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service
Effectiveness, efficiency and people 2023/25 – Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service
Effectiveness, efficiency and people 2023/25 – Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/hereford-and-worcester-lincolnshire-northumberland-frs-reports-published/
