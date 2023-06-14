Three individuals face charges for unauthorised sale-and-rent-back schemes

The FCA has started criminal proceedings against 3 people for carrying out regulated activity without authorisation.

Specifically, the FCA alleges:

That between 1 September 2014 and 7 November 2018, Rajinder Gill and Jetinder Sandhu offered loans and sale-and-rent-back agreements on behalf of Secure Property Consultants Ltd (trading as Secure Property Buyers and Secure Property Sales) without being approved by the regulator. They have also been charged with fraudulent trading.

That between 2 February 2017 and 17 October 2017 Amandeep Heer offered 2 sale-and-rent-back agreements when not authorised to do so.

Sale-and-rent-back agreements can target homeowners in financial difficulty whereby they sell their property at a discounted price on the basis that they can continue to live there as a tenant for a set period of time. Rent payments can go up during the tenancy and people may be evicted if they fall behind on payments.

Firms can misrepresent the terms of the sale and tenancy, meaning consumers are not aware of the risks.

Any consumer who thinks they may have been affected by the activities of the 3 individuals should contact the investigation team on alva.info@fca.org.uk.

Mr Gill appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 17 May 2023 and did not indicate a plea. Mr Sandhu and Ms Heer appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 12 June. Mr Sandhu indicated a not guilty plea and Ms Heer did not indicate a plea. The case was formally sent to Southwark Crown Court.

