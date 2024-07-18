Three key issues require progress as the UK hosts European leaders for the EPC summit

EXPERT COMMENT

The summit is not only a chance for the new UK government to build relationships with European leaders, but a key opportunity for European countries to make progress on shared political and security challenges.

The UK is hosting the European Political Community (EPC) summit this week at Blenheim Palace.

The EPC was created in 2022 in the aftermath of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine as a way to bring together all 47 European states to discuss shared political and security challenges. To put it more explicitly, it was designed as a way for the UK to remain plugged into European discussions while no longer being a member of the EU.

The grouping is still nascent. It is purposefully designed to be flexible and therefore lacks formal structures. Some have argued it has so far failed to deliver concrete outcomes.

