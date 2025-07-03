Chatham House
|Printable version
Three key summer deadlines will reveal how Trump views the future of US power
EXPERT COMMENT
The US will hit three self-imposed deadlines this summer: on tariffs, international organizations and the debt ceiling. Administration choices will make it clearer how President Trump sees the global order – and harder to argue that the fundamentals of US strength are undamaged.
As NATO suddenly appears to be back in President Trump’s good books, Middle East diplomacy and IAEA inspections are seemingly out. For observers who are trying to keep up and understand how the Trump administration views the US’s role in the world, three upcoming deadlines should help clarify things.
The first is 8 July, when the 90-day grace period for bilateral trade negotiations around Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs will expire – or not, creating intense drama and uncertainty for most of the world’s economies. The second deadline is 3 August, which is the delivery date for a Trump-mandated review of all treaties and international organizations in which the US participates. The third deadline comes in August, when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says that the US will reach its debt ceiling and will be unable to borrow money, unless Congress raises or suspends the limit before summer recess begins in July.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/07/three-key-summer-deadlines-will-reveal-how-trump-views-future-us-power
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Brazil’s BRICS agenda may be hard to accomplish after the Iran–Israel war03/07/2025 15:25:00
Brazil wants to pursue an important multilateral agenda. But an expanded membership’s reaction to the war may tilt the group away from Rio’s long-standing goals.
The Middle East still fears Israel – and Iran02/07/2025 09:20:00
Trump intervened to help Israel’s military in Iran. Will he continue to let it operate freely in Gaza?
The Israel–Iran ceasefire is a relief for China. But the war exposed Beijing’s lack of leverage01/07/2025 13:20:00
China will be forced to continue hedging its bets as it adjusts to a fundamentally changed Middle Eastern security outlook.
The UK purchase of F35As increases reliance on US systems – with limited benefits01/07/2025 09:20:00
The aircraft will add redundancy to NATO’s DCA mission but will not improve UK deterrence – and come at the cost of other urgently needed systems.
Five key priorities for NATO after the summit in The Hague – and how to make progress30/06/2025 12:20:00
After an unambitious summit, NATO allies must return with laser focus to the key issues that were left off the agenda.
Iraq’s fragile stability is threatened by a shifting Middle Eastern order27/06/2025 12:20:00
The region’s balance of power is being violently upended. It will be difficult for Iraq to avoid being drawn into the upheaval.
US strikes on Iran: What next for Iran, Israel and President Trump?23/06/2025 12:20:00
Tehran has few good options, but the US should not overplay its hand, says Chatham House Director Bronwen Maddox in Amman.
It’s time to rethink the G719/06/2025 12:20:00
Other western leaders need to respond to the reality that the United States under President Trump no longer wishes to work collaboratively with them on many of the world’s most pressing challenges.