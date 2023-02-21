Ministry of Justice
Three legally qualified members reappointed to the Civil Procedure Rules Committee
The Lord Chancellor has approved the reappointment of Tom Montagu-Smith KC, Isabel Hitching KC and David Marshall as legally qualified members of the Civil Procedure Rules Committee.
The Civil Procedure Rules Committee (CPRC) is the statutory body that governs the practice and procedure to be followed in the Civil Division of the Court of Appeal, the High Court, and the County Court.
The appointment of legally qualified members, of the CPRC, are made by the Lord Chancellor after consulting the Lord Chief Justice and the relevant professional body.
Appointments are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments and recruitment processes comply with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.
Biographies
Tom Montagu-Smith KC is a barrister practising at 2 Verulam Buildings Chambers and was appointed Queen’s Counsel (KC) in 2017. Tom was appointed as a judge of the Astana International Financial Centre Courts in 2018. He has a broad commercial practice in both arbitration and litigation; and also has particular expertise in cross-border enforcement of judgments and arbitration awards.
Isabel Hitching KC is a barrister and arbitrator practising at Crown Office Chambers She was a lecturer at Christ Church College, Oxford, and Editor of Emden on Construction. Appointed Queen’s Counsel (KC) in 2019, she is a specialist in commercial, construction and related fields. Prior to taking silk Isabel was a member of the Attorney General’s panel. She continues to act for the government as a KC as well as for private clients and insurers.
David Marshall has been with Anthony Gold Solicitors since 1985 where he started as trainee solicitor. He is currently the managing partner. His specialism is serious personal injury cases, particularly brain and psychiatric injury. He was an assessor to Lord Justice Jackson’s supplemental review on fixed recoverable costs, and vice-chair of the Civil Justice Council’s working groups on noise-related hearing loss and on lower value clinical negligence claims.
