Three Little Pigs - EYFS Book Collection
We’ve taken some of our popular children’s titles and brought together a number of products from across our range to show you how they can bring the story to life through play and apply to the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) 7 Areas of Learning.
This time we are focusing on the timeless classic, 'The Three Little Pigs.' Taking inspiration from the story, we’ve selected products to inspire and support your setting, allowing children to develop and enhance their key skills. Our collection is perfectly curated for all ages from 0 – 5 years to immerse them in the wonderful world of literacy.
Whether they’re creating their own wolf in the crafts section, constructing their own house of sticks during outdoor play, or dressing up as the three little pigs, we’ve got everything you need to get your setting ready for their exploration and learning through play!
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/three-little-pigs-eyfs-book-collection-html.html
Procurement services for the public sector
