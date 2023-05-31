Three members appointed to the Legal Services Board

Mike Freer MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, has approved the appointments of Clare Brown, as a non-lay member and Kate Briscoe and Lizzie Peers, as lay members of the LSB.

Mike Freer MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, has approved the appointments of Clare Brown, as a non-lay member, and Kate Briscoe, as a lay member, of the Legal Services Board; both for a period of 4 years from 1 June 2023.

Mike Freer MP has also approved the appointment of Lizzie Peers, as a lay member of the Legal Services Board, for a period of 4 years from 1 October 2023.

Biographies

Clare Brown is a Barrister at 2 Temple Gardens. She is on the Treasury A Panel and is frequently instructed by the Government in high profile public law cases. She formerly worked for the European Court of Human Rights and for the Ombudsman of Human rights in Bosnia. Clare is also a senior lecturer on the Bar Course at City Law School, University of London.

Clare has not declared any political activity.

Kate Briscoe is the CEO and Co-Founder of LegalBeagles; the UK’s largest legal advice forum as well as JustBeagle; an independent search and legal comparison site to directly connect consumers to 10,000 regulated law firms across England and Wales. She has served as an expert panel member for the Solicitors Regulation Authority and, as a consumer rights advocate and consumer litigator, at Howlett Clarke Solicitors.

Kate has not declared any political activity.

Lizzie Peers has over nine years’ experience as a Non-Executive Director across a variety of national and local organisations including the University Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, the Ministry of Justice, DEFRA, the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the Local Government Boundary Commission for England. She has over 20 years of experience as an external auditor and regulator with the Audit Commission and Ernst and Young LLP.

Lizzie has not declared any political activity.