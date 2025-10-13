Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Three members of RAF Lancaster crew buried in The Netherlands
A burial service was held in The Netherlands yesterday for three previously missing WW2 RAF Airmen - crew members of Lancaster ED 603 - which was tragically shot down over the IJsselmeer in The Netherlands, resulting in the death of all seven on board.
Relatives of three Royal Air Force airmen gathered in The Netherlands today to witness their burial with full military honours, 82 years after they were killed in action during the Second World War.
Members of the airmen's families, and of the Dutch military were present for the service (Crown Copyright)
Pilot Officer Charles Sprack DFM (Distinguished Flying Medal), Pilot Officer Arthur Smart DFM, and Pilot Officer Raymond Moore DFM were laid to rest at Workum (Spoardyk) General Cemetery, following the recovery of their remains from the wreckage of AVRO Lancaster MkIII ED603. The aircraft crashed into the IJsselmeer near the village of Workum on the night of 12/13 June 1943 during a bombing raid on Bochum, Germany.
The Ministry of Defence’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), known as the ‘MOD War Detectives’, organised the service in collaboration with Dutch authorities and organisations supporting the National Programme for the Recovery of Aircraft Wreckage with Missing Crew. The excavation, funded by the Dutch Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, was featured in a national documentary titled ‘Guy Martin’s Lost World War Two Bomber’, highlighting the scale and significance of the operation.
Of the seven-man crew aboard ED603, four were recovered and buried shortly after the crash. The remaining three Sprack, Smart, and Moore were listed as missing and commemorated on the Runnymede Memorial. In 2023, their remains were recovered and now they have been laid to rest alongside two of their fellow crew members. DNA testing was not required, as it was confirmed that three bodies were recovered. They were buried together in a single coffin with full military honours.
Mrs Gail McCord, Niece of Pilot Officer Smart recently said:
Today was closure for the families, it is nice all three crew have been laid to rest together - they flew, served and died together. We would like to thank the RAF King’s Colour Squadron for supporting the burial today.
The military party pictured with the new headstones for the three airmen (Crown Copyright)
Tracey Bowers, MOD War Detective, recently said:
It is lovely so many family members have made the journey to see their relatives laid to rest. Working with the many organisations in The Netherlands is always a pleasure and we are grateful for all the help that has been given to us.
The service was conducted by The Reverend Dr (Wing Commander) Philip Wilson and included readings chosen and delivered by family members. The RAF King’s Colour Squadron provided the bearer party.
Padre Philip Wilson recently said:
All of the three Airmen had over 40 sorties in Bomber Command and we have laid to rest young Aviators of valour whose sacrifice won our freedom. It was an emotional farewell.
Head of Commemorations at the Commonwealth War Graves CWGC, Dr James Wallis, recently said:
It is an honour for the Commission to have facilitated the reuniting of three crew members from Lancaster ED603 with two of their fellow crew historically buried in Workum (Spoardyk) General Cemetery. Enabling adherence to our principle that war dead should, where possible and practical, be buried with their comrades, we are grateful for the support from municipal authorities in making this happen.
We will now care for these graves in perpetuity – indeed, today’s ceremony speaks to the shared work of ensuring that those who gave their lives in both world wars continue to be remembered.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/three-members-of-raf-lancaster-crew-buried-in-the-netherlands
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Household Cavalry horse Quaker retires after global spotlight13/10/2025 15:15:15
Beloved Household Cavalry horse, who made a remarkable recovery following high-profile bolting incident, retires from duty.
Hundreds of missiles delivered to Ukraine months ahead of schedule as UK leads Kyiv trade delegation10/10/2025 13:15:00
Crucial missiles for Ukraine are months ahead of their delivery schedule, as the Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard, led a UK trade delegation visit to Kyiv.
New defence deals with India deepen strategic partnership and boosts UK business09/10/2025 15:15:15
A new £350 million deal with India will support hundreds of jobs in Northern Ireland and supply India, a key strategic partner, with air defence missiles and launchers.
UK Space Agency: Critical UK satellites to be defended from laser threats03/10/2025 12:15:00
The UK is investing in sensors that will help protect satellites crucial to our economy and security from lasers from adversaries
Boost to jobs and military capability with new defence equipment system02/10/2025 09:10:00
New £320 million contract for a platform to revolutionise how the Armed Forces manage and maintain defence equipment to help the military make better decisions faster will create 100 new highly-skilled UK jobs.
Extra funding for courts to deliver speedier justice for victims01/10/2025 12:10:00
Victims will get faster justice thanks to the courts sitting for a record number of days, the Deputy Prime Minister will announce in a speech today at the opening of the legal year (Wednesday 1 October).
Scottish defence skills and jobs boost as welding facility secured through new Government funding01/10/2025 10:15:15
The Welding Skills Centre in Glasgow developing the future skills pipeline needed to deliver the UK’s nuclear deterrent is secured through £2.5 million in funding, boosting defence jobs in Scotland.
Military families and veterans prioritised in ‘forces first’ housing scheme29/09/2025 13:15:00
Upcoming Defence Housing Strategy signals a fundamental shift in developing surplus MOD land, as Service families and veterans to receive priority access to homes on MOD development land as part of new ‘Forces First’ approach.