Three men charged with National Security Act offences

Frank Ferguson, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, recently said:

“Following a review of the evidence provided by the Metropolitan Police Service’s Counter Terrorism Command, we have authorised criminal charges against three Iranian nationals.

“Mostafa Sepahvand, 39, Farhad Javadi Manesh, 44, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 55, have been charged with engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service between 14 August 2024 and 16 February 2025, contrary to Section 3 of the National Security Act 2023.

“Mr Sepahvand has also been charged with engaging in conduct, namely surveillance, reconnaissance and open-source research, between 14 August 2024 and 16 February 2025, intending to commit acts, namely serious violence against a person in the United Kingdom, contrary to Section 18(1)(a) of the National Security Act 2023.

“While Mr Manesh and Mr Noori have also been charged with engaging in conduct, namely surveillance and reconnaissance, with the intention that acts, namely serious violence against a person in the United Kingdom, would be committed by others, contrary to Section 18(1)(b) of the National Security Act 2023.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”