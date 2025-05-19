Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Three men charged with National Security Act offences
Frank Ferguson, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, recently said:
“Following a review of the evidence provided by the Metropolitan Police Service’s Counter Terrorism Command, we have authorised criminal charges against three Iranian nationals.
“Mostafa Sepahvand, 39, Farhad Javadi Manesh, 44, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 55, have been charged with engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service between 14 August 2024 and 16 February 2025, contrary to Section 3 of the National Security Act 2023.
“Mr Sepahvand has also been charged with engaging in conduct, namely surveillance, reconnaissance and open-source research, between 14 August 2024 and 16 February 2025, intending to commit acts, namely serious violence against a person in the United Kingdom, contrary to Section 18(1)(a) of the National Security Act 2023.
“While Mr Manesh and Mr Noori have also been charged with engaging in conduct, namely surveillance and reconnaissance, with the intention that acts, namely serious violence against a person in the United Kingdom, would be committed by others, contrary to Section 18(1)(b) of the National Security Act 2023.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
The three men are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 17 May 2025.
Notes to Editors
- Mostafa Sepahvand, [DOB: 22/09/1985], is of St John’s Wood, northwest London.
- Farhad Javadi Manesh, [DOB: 22/09/1980], is of Kensal Rise, northwest London.
- Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, [DOB: 23/09/1969], is of Ealing, west London.
- All three men are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 17 May 2025.
- The CPS Counter Terrorism Division is responsible for advising upon and prosecuting offending in England and Wales relating to terrorism, state threats, stirring up hatred, piracy and hijacking, and core international crimes, such as war crimes, crimes against humanity, torture and genocide.
Charges
- Mostafa Sepahvand, Farhad Javadi Manesh, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori have been charged with engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service in carrying out UK-related activities and knew or ought to have reasonably known that their conduct was likely to materially assist a foreign intelligence service in carrying out UK-related activities, contrary to section 3 National Security Act 2023.
- Mostafa Sepahvand has been charged with engaging in conduct, namely surveillance, reconnaissance and open-source research, intending to commit acts, namely serious violence against a person in the United Kingdom, contrary to section 18(1)(a) of the National Security Act 2023.
- Farhad Javadi Manesh and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori have been charged with engaging in conduct, namely surveillance and reconnaissance, with the intention that acts, namely serious violence against a person in the United Kingdom, would be committed by others, contrary to section 18(1)(b) of the National Security Act 2023.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/three-men-charged-national-security-act-offences
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Ex-prison governor jailed for having relationship with drug-dealing prisoner19/05/2025 12:20:00
A former prison governor has been jailed for nine years after having a relationship with a drug-dealing organised criminal who gave her a £12,000 Mercedes as a gift.
Drug producer jailed for fatal explosion that killed two people, including young boy14/05/2025 14:15:00
A man who caused a fatal explosion using butane gas to refine cannabis has today been jailed for causing the deaths of two people at Newcastle Crown Court.
MP charged with two counts of sexual assault14/05/2025 13:15:00
A dangerous predator who encouraged another man to rape and sexually assault a baby has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened.
CPS authorises manslaughter charge following death of William Cameron14/05/2025 10:10:10
CPS authorises manslaughter charge following death of William Cameron.
Manslaughter charges authorised following death of woman killed by falling bricks in east London13/05/2025 12:20:00
Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, yesterday commented on the manslaughter charges authorised following death of woman killed by falling bricks in east London.
Man charged as ‘legal first’ admits going online to encourage vulnerable woman to commit serious self-harm and commit suicide12/05/2025 14:10:00
A man who was the first to be charged with encouraging serious self-harm online under Section 184 of the Online Safety Act 2023 has admitted his guilt.
Special constable jailed for taking pictures of victim from police footage09/05/2025 15:20:00
A special constable who used his mobile phone to take photographs of body-worn police footage showing a victim of crime has been jailed.
Pair who felled tree at Sycamore Gap convicted of criminal damage09/05/2025 14:15:00
Two men who cut down the famous ‘Sycamore Gap’ tree and damaged a section of Hadrian’s Wall, have today been found guilty of criminal damage at Newcastle Crown Court.