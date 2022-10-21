Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Three Met officers charged with assault following arrest of 17-year-old boy
Three Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers are due to appear in court next week on assault charges relating to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in Tooting, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
PS Dave Mattock, 36, A/PS Callum Ferguson, 26, and PC Jack Beadle, 26, from the MPS’ South West Command Unit, are due to appear at the Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday 24 October charged with assault by beating.
The charges relate to an incident on 2 April this year in which the officers stopped and removed the child and a group of friends from a bus after the officers allegedly saw a disturbance on the bus.
Our investigation followed a referral by the MPS in April after it received a complaint that excessive force was used by the officers.
In September we passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/three-met-officers-charged-assault-following-arrest-17-year-old-boy
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Kent Police PCSO sentenced for misconduct in public office21/10/2022 12:25:00
A former Kent police community support officer (PCSO) has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting misconduct in public office.
Gross misconduct proven for Derbyshire officer over threats to woman19/10/2022 13:10:00
A Derbyshire Constabulary officer has been given a final written warning after a disciplinary panel heard that she had used abusive language and threatened her partner’s neighbour during an altercation while off-duty.
Greater Manchester Police officer found not guilty of assault18/10/2022 09:10:00
A Greater Manchester Police officer has been found not guilty of two counts of assault, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Update following fatal police shooting in Derby14/10/2022 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is progressing its investigation into the fatal police shooting of a man outside Ascot Drive police station in Derby last Friday (7 October).
Two Met Police officers charged following IOPC investigation into fatal Brixton collision12/10/2022 09:10:00
Two Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers will appear in court next week charged with driving offences following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) relating to the death of a pedestrian in south London in June 2021.
Investigation begun into fatal police shooting in Derby11/10/2022 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating a fatal police shooting outside Ascot Drive police station in Derby recently (Friday).
Investigation following death of man in Hertfordshire10/10/2022 14:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation following the death of man in Hertfordshire recently (08 October 2022).
Former Merseyside officer would have been dismissed for striking man10/10/2022 13:38:00
A former Merseyside Police officer accused of punching a man would have been dismissed without notice if he had not already resigned.