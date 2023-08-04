Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Three Met Police officers to face hearings following reinvestigation into Kevin Clarke’s death
Three Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers will face proceedings for gross misconduct or gross incompetence following our reinvestigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Kevin Clarke in south-east London.
Mr Clarke, 35, was restrained by Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers in Lewisham on 9 March 2018 and died in hospital the same day.
We carried out an investigation into Mr Clarke’s death which was completed 12 months later, with our findings shared with his family, the MPS and HM Coroner.
An inquest in October 2020 determined that Mr Clarke died as a result of acute behavioural disturbance, in a relapse of schizophrenia, leading to exhaustion and cardiac arrest. The restraint used by MPS officers, which caused Mr Clarke to struggle, was cited by the inquest jury as one of several contributing factors in his death.
In August 2021, we announced that we would start a reinvestigation into the actions of the officers following issues raised during the inquest.
Following the conclusion of our reinvestigation in May 2023, we determined that two police constables should face gross misconduct hearings for alleged breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour relating to duties and responsibilities for failing to provide an appropriate level of care to Mr Clarke, and for honesty and integrity.
We also determined that a police sergeant should be subject to gross incompetence proceedings for failing to adequately supervise the situation.
IOPC director Steve Noonan yesterday said:
“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Kevin Clarke and all those affected by this incident.
“We have determined that two officers have cases to answer for gross misconduct. We also determined that a third officer should attend gross incompetence proceedings.
“It is now for the MPS to organise proceedings for the three officers.”
We found a fourth officer, a police constable, should be subject to the reflective practice review process regarding their actions while Mr Clarke was being walked to an ambulance.
Our reinvestigation was completed in May 2023. On conclusion, we decided not to send a file of evidence for the Crown Prosecution Service to consider any criminal charges.
All parties have been informed of our decision.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/three-met-police-officers-face-hearings-following-reinvestigation-kevin-clarkes-death
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Gross misconduct allegations not proven against West Midlands Police sergeant04/08/2023 14:10:00
A West Midlands Police sergeant has been cleared of gross misconduct allegations relating to his treatment of a Sikh man in custody, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC statement on review of Taser discharges on children under 1803/08/2023 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has completed a six-month national review of all Taser discharges on children.
Thames Valley Police officer due in court01/08/2023 12:25:00
A Thames Valley Police officer is due in court to face an allegation he abused his position for a sexual purpose.
Lancashire Constabulary officer under investigation following serious road traffic collision in Lancaster01/08/2023 10:10:10
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is conducting a criminal investigation into the actions of a Lancashire Constabulary officer in connection to a collision with a 11-year-old child in Lancaster.
IOPC Acting Director General comments on annual deaths statistics report 2022/2331/07/2023 16:33:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) recently (28 July 2023) published its annual ‘Deaths during or following police contact’ report for 2022/23.
IOPC publishes figures on deaths during or following police contact for 2022/2331/07/2023 14:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) recently (28 July 2023) published its annual report on deaths during or following police contact in 2022/23.
Investigation launched into allegations of misconduct against the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police28/07/2023 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct against the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, Will Kerr.
Learning for Met Police over handling of missing person reports following Richard Christian investigation27/07/2023 13:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has issued a series of recommendations to the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) aimed at improving the level of service for people making missing person reports.
IOPC investigating six Met officers after elderly woman handcuffed and put in spit hood27/07/2023 11:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the actions of six Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers following an incident in May where an elderly woman was handcuffed and had a spit hood applied in Peckham, south London.