HM Treasury
|Printable version
Three new non-executive directors appointed to the Court of the Bank of England
Lord Jitesh Gadhia, Sabine Chalmers and Tom Shropshire will take up their roles at the Bank’s Court in the coming months.
Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second approved the appointment of three new non-executive directors (NEDs) of the Court of the Bank of England. These appointments will be made by the King.
The new NEDs will take up their roles at the Bank’s Court in the coming months for terms lasting four years.
The Bank’s Court acts as the governing body responsible for setting the organisation’s strategy, budget and taking key decisions on resourcing and appointments. The Court is not responsible for the matters reserved to the Bank’s main policy committees, the Monetary Policy Committee, the Financial Policy Committee and Prudential Regulation Committee.
Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, said:
“I am delighted to be able to announce the appointment of Lord Jitesh Gadhia, Sabine Chalmers and Tom Shropshire. Each of them will bring immense skill and experience to the Bank’s Court.
“I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Bank’s leadership, and remain fully committed to its independence.”
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, said:
“I am very pleased to welcome Lord Jitesh Gadhia, Sabine Chalmers and Tom Shropshire as non-executive directors of Court. Their varied experiences make them invaluable additions to Court and the running of the Bank. I look forward to working with them all.”
David Roberts, incoming Chair of Court, said:
“I am delighted to welcome Jitesh, Tom and Sabine to the Bank’s Court of Directors. They will bring fresh insights, deep wisdom and wide experience to help Court fulfil its role of promoting the good of the people of the United Kingdom.”
About the appointments
The Bank of England is the central bank of the UK. It is governed by the board of directors known as the Court of Directors. Further information can be found at the Bank of England website.
All members of the Court are appointed by the Crown on the recommendation of the Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.
All appointments to the Court are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process.
These appointments are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, who provides independent assurance that appointments are made in accordance with the Government’s Principles of Public Appointments and Governance Code.
About Lord Jitesh Gadhia
Lord Jitesh Gadhia has over 25 years of investment banking and financial services experience, having held senior positions at Blackstone, Barclays Capital, ABN AMRO and Baring Brothers. Lord Gadhia currently serves on the boards of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Taylor Wimpey plc and Compare The Market Limited. He previously served on the boards of UK Financial Investments Limited (UKFI) and UK Government Investments Limited (UKGI).
About Sabine Chalmers
Sabine Chalmers is general counsel, company secretary, and director of regulatory affairs at BT. Sabine was previously chief legal and corporate affairs officer and company secretary of Anheuser-Busch InBev. Sabine is currently a non-executive director at Anheuser-Busch InBev and has also served as a non-executive director at Coty.
About Tom Shropshire
Tom Shropshire is the general counsel and company secretary of Diageo plc. Prior to this, he was a partner at Linklaters LLP, where he was global head of the US Practice, founder and co-head of the Risk and Resilience Practice and a member of their executive committee.
Footnotes:
In accordance with the original Nolan principles, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any is declared) to be made public. Lord Jitesh Gadhia was appointed as a Conservative Peer in 2016 and he became a non-affiliated member of the House of Lords in February 2017. Sabine Chalmers and Tom Shropshire have confirmed they have not engaged in any political activity in the last five years.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/three-new-non-executive-directors-appointed-to-the-court-of-the-bank-of-england
Latest News from
HM Treasury
Government to establish expert Economic Advisory Council18/10/2022 13:10:00
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt yesterday (Monday 17 October) announced that he will convene an expert panel of respected economists as part of a new Economic Advisory Council, as committed to by Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Launch of the Energy Markets Finance Scheme18/10/2022 11:10:00
HM Treasury and the Bank of England yesterday opened the Energy Market Financing Scheme (EMFS) for applications.
Energy Markets Financing Scheme opens today17/10/2022 15:20:00
The joint HM Treasury and Bank of England ‘Energy Markets Financing Scheme’ (EMFS) will open today, Monday 17 October for applications.
Chancellor brings forward further Medium-Term Fiscal Plan measures17/10/2022 14:10:00
The Chancellor of The Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has today, Monday 17 October, brought forward a number of measures from 31 October’s Medium-Term Fiscal Plan.
Government update on Corporation Tax17/10/2022 13:38:00
The government recently, Friday 14 October, announced that Corporation Tax will increase to 25% from April 2023 as already legislated for, raising around £18 billion a year and acting as a down payment on its full Medium-Term Fiscal Plan.
Chancellor statement on the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan17/10/2022 11:43:00
The Chancellor will make a statement today, bringing forward measures from the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan that will support fiscal sustainability.
New Permanent Secretary Treasury Team Announced11/10/2022 12:17:00
James Bowler has been appointed as the new Permanent Secretary to the Treasury.
Andrew Ballheimer, Kalpana Desai and Mahnaz Safa join the Board of UK Government Investments as Non-Executive Directors04/10/2022 12:15:00
UK Government Investments: Andrew Ballheimer, Kalpana Desair and Mahnaz Safa appointed to the Board of UK Government Investments as Non-Executive Directors.