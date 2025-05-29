Three new products announced to improve service for victims of crime

New resources that will help victims of crime to better understand their entitlements within criminal justice system and to receive a more joined up service from criminal justice agencies have been announced by the Crown Prosecution Service.

A package of three new measures has been unveiled to improve communication with victims, as part of a wider programme to make sure standards are consistently high across England and Wales. They include:

New Victim Service Standards explaining requirements CPS staff should meet when writing and talking to victims, to make clear that victims should expect consistency, empathy and clarity in explaining our decisions.

New video resources for victims to help them understand the special measures available to help them give their best evidence at court. The videos bring together police, prosecutors, courts, judiciary and victim support providers, to explain what victims of crime can expect when using special measures and the process of applying for them.

A new framework with police to make sure services are more consistent and joined up across multiple agencies.

The new measures are being delivered as part of overall efforts to improve services to victims of crime revealed by Stephen Parkinson, the Director of Public Prosecutions, in December last year to help keep them engaged in the justice process.

Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor and one of the CPS national leads for victims, said: “Being a victim of crime can be one of the most distressing times in a person’s life. Making sure they get the right support during their experience of the criminal justice system is vital, especially in the face of delays and backlogs.

“Across the system, we have a responsibility to make sure we provide victims with support and treat them with empathy throughout the process of getting justice, including working with our policing partners to ensure consistency.

“Each element of today’s announcement has been developed in consultation with cross criminal justice system partners and stakeholders, with the service standards being drafted following direct engagement with victims of crime to ensure their feedback is listened to and acted upon.”

Sarah Marchant, Area Business Manager and one of the CPS national leads for victims, said: “Today, the Crown Prosecution Service continues to deliver on promises made to improve services to victims of crime.

“With the introduction of Victim Service Standards, cross-agency Special Measures Videos and the Joint Framework with the National Police Chiefs’ Council, we are holding ourselves to the standards victims deserve from the criminal justice system.

“Victims of crime continue to be at the forefront of how we prosecute on behalf of the public. By continually reviewing our work and collaborating with partners and stakeholders, including victims themselves, we are determined to make changes that improve the services and support we provide.”

Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP said: “This Government is committed to restoring public confidence in the criminal justice system. Key to that is ensuring victims of crime receive an improved service from the CPS. That’s why I welcome the CPS’ commitment to communicate better with victims, while strengthening their commitment to work better with police and make sure services are joined up across multiple agencies.”

1. Victims Service Standards

After consultation with victims and third sector organisations, the CPS have developed three standards which set out clearly in one place the level of service victims can expect from the CPS.

We’ll communicate with empathy.

We’ll provide clear explanations of our decisions.

We’ll listen to feedback, using it to improve our services.

These three points outline to victims the standards we are committed to, to ensure they receive a quality service from the CPS when engaging with the criminal justice system.

Our website explains the standards in more detail, outlining what victims can expect when they engage with the CPS, alongside their rights as set out in our policies and guidance as well as the Victims’ Code.

Our people have worked alongside victims of crime to develop the Victim Service Standards, ensuring they reflect what is needed from them.

One of the victims we worked with expressed their thoughts on the Victim Service Standards: “As a victim of crime, I really appreciate the CPS taking the time to make meaningful changes to their processes and responses to victims.

“I am honoured to have been part of the process of shaping new standards and supporting future victims to feel valued, supported and respected during the hardest times of their lives. This has nothing to do with the outcome of the crime but everything to do with whether they feel valued and heard during the process.

“I hope this makes the difference which is long overdue and imperative to support future victims.”

2. Video resources to explain special measures

The special measures process is complex and often confusing but having the right resources to give their best possible evidence is vital for victims and witnesses.

Victim feedback shows that having a good understanding of special measures makes a significant difference to their experience navigating the criminal justice system. These videos seek to explain the process of applying for special measures and what they are for victims of crime.

Today we have launched four video guides which demystify the process – both for victims going through the criminal justice system and for those considering whether they want to report a crime. They clearly set out everything there is to know about special measures.

Owned and produced by the CPS, the videos have been made in formal collaboration with the NPCC, College of Policing, His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunal Service, The Ministry of Justice, and the Judiciary. They will be used across agencies as a resource for victims.

They have been carefully developed to meet a plain English (widely accessible) standard whilst maintaining legal accuracy.

Featuring real criminal justice staff from across the system, these videos help to show victims the different roles and agencies involved in the formal application process which designed to help them give their best evidence.

3. Joint operational framework for information sharing with the NPCC

To improve its service to victims, the CPS needs to collaborate with criminal justice partners across the system. Our continued close partnership working with the NPCC has ensured the development of the Joint Framework for Victim Communications.

The Framework provides operational guidance to frontline staff. It sets out processes by which the CPS and police Witness Care Units should share information. This will ensure victims are provided with accurate, timely and informative updates about their case, including putting arrangements in place to support a victim to give evidence.

The processes covered by the Framework will help Witness Care Units and the CPS to fulfil victims’ rights (as they are set out in the Victims’ Code) and meet victims’ needs.

Assistant Chief Constable Genna Telfer, national policing lead for victims and witnesses, said: “The criminal justice system is complex and difficult for victims of crime to navigate. We are working hard across policing and with partners across the criminal justice system to break down those barriers and ensure victims are supported from the moment they report a crime and throughout the entire process. We are committed to listening to victims and acting on their feedback to improve wherever we can.”

The Framework addresses a recommendation made by the criminal justice inspectorates following their “Meeting the Needs of Victims” report in December 2023.

We know the justice system can be complex for victims of crime to navigate. The CPS and the NPCC will continue to work closely to help deliver a more joined-up service.