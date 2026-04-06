Three people charged following Golders Green ambulance fires

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges against three people following a police investigation into an alleged arson attack in Golders Green.

Frank Ferguson, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “We have decided to prosecute three people following an incident where four ambulances were set on fire in north London.

“Hamza Iqbal, 20, Rehan Khan, 19, and a 17-year-old boy, have each been charged with arson with intent to damage property and being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

“The charges relate to ambulances from Hatzola, a volunteer-led ambulance service, which were set on fire in the Golders Green area in the early hours of Monday, 23 March.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command as it carried out its investigation.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Notes to editors