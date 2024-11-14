Three people from Havering selected as winners of TfL’s London Overground Liberty line competition

Three unsung heroes of Havering, Lauren Hayden, Rebecca Mazrreku and Weininger Irwin have received special London Overground Liberty line prizes to honour their commitment to helping others.

Competition winners chosen by staff working along the London Overground Liberty line from a list of nominations put forward by Havering locals

The London Overground line that runs between Romford, Emerson Park and Upminster stations in Havering will soon become the Liberty line

This will make it easier for customers to navigate the network, while also celebrating the local area's diverse culture and history

Transport for London (TfL) has revealed the three winners of its community competition, celebrating the unsung heroes of Havering and marking the naming of the London Overground Liberty line later this year.

The three winners, Lauren Hayden, Rebecca Mazrreku and Weininger Irwin, were chosen by staff working on the London Overground line due to their outstanding contributions to the local community. They have been awarded special London Overground Liberty line prizes, including a trip in a driver's cab, a tour of a railway control centre in Romford and an invitation to see the first new London Overground Liberty line signs in place.

The name of the London Overground Liberty line is inspired by the unique history of Havering, which used to be a Royal Liberty between 1465 and 1982 and granted special freedoms to local residents. TfL encouraged Havering locals to nominate those who have gone above and beyond to support the local community to win special prizes.

Lauren Hayden was chosen as a Liberty line competition winner for going above and beyond as a mental health champion who is dedicated to tackling loneliness and creating inclusive spaces for people to flourish and grow. Lauren set up a community social group in Havering for over 55s that allows people to meet new friends, socialise in a warm environment, and take part in various activities such as chair yoga and talks from charitable groups.

Rebecca Mazrreku, Chair of Elm Park Community Association, played a pivotal role in transforming Elm Park Assembly Hall from a neglected space in danger of closing into a thriving community hub that regularly hosts events including craft fairs, exercise classes, a warm hub for elderly residents and faith groups. Rebecca's inclusive leadership, her dedication to a range of causes such as opening up volunteering opportunities to disabled people, and her resilience in the face of adversity, make her a true pillar of the community.

Weininger Irwin is the force behind 'Cool Rowings', an initiative in Romford that aims at improving physical and mental health through adaptive sports and rowing classes, particularly for underrepresented groups. Beyond this, Weininger supports numerous charitable causes, having raised thousands of pounds for Comic Relief and brought awareness to health issues such as prostate cancer. Weininger perfectly exemplifies an 'unsung hero', never seeking out personal recognition for his work but rather focusing on spreading the word about the benefits of exercise and the importance of inclusion.

Trish Ashton, Director of Rail Services at TfL, said:

"The new name of the London Overground Liberty line reflects not only Havering's rich cultural heritage but also its vibrant community spirit. Lauren, Rebecca and Weininger embody the very best of this spirit and it has been a privilege to learn about so many inspiring individuals through the community competition."

Simone Gordon, Customer Experience Manager for the London Overground Weaver and Liberty lines at Arriva Rail London, said: "It has been truly inspiring to read all the nominations, which are a testament to the strong community spirit that makes Havering so special. The competition winners are united by a passion for community service while representing the diversity of the borough and reminding us of the many ways that people can have a positive impact on those around them."

Shelley Hart, Chief Executive Officer at Havering Volunteer Centre, said:

"The Liberty line competition has given well-deserved recognition to unsung heroes who dedicate their time to uplift others, and I hope their stories inspire others to get involved. The winners' dedication to making a difference shows the incredible impact that volunteers can have in transforming lives and strengthening communities."

Notes to Editor

About the names for the London Overground lines

The Liberty line: Romford to Upminster. The Liberty line celebrates the freedom that is a defining feature of London and references the historical independence of the people of Havering

The Lioness line: Euston to Watford Junction. The Lioness line honours the historic achievements and lasting legacy created by the England women's football team that continues to inspire and empower the next generation of women and girls in sport

The Mildmay line: Stratford to Richmond/Clapham Junction. The Mildmay line honours the small NHS charitable hospital that has been caring for all Londoners over many years, notably its pivotal role in the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s, which made it the valued and respected place it is for the LGBTQ+ community today

The Windrush line: Highbury & Islington to Clapham Junction/New Cross/Crystal Palace/West Croydon. The Windrush line honours the Windrush generation who continue to shape and enrich London's cultural and social identity today

The Weaver line: Liverpool Street to Cheshunt/Enfield Town/Chingford. The Weaver line celebrates an area of London known for its textile trade, shaped over the centuries by diverse migrant communities and individuals

The Suffragette line: Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside. The Suffragette line celebrates how the working-class movement in the East End paved the way for women's rights - recognising women as equals in our democracy, in the past, present continuing into the future

