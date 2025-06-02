HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Three police integrity reports published
Our integrity inspection programme examines force vetting, professional standards and counter-corruption.
All police forces we inspect in the integrity programme will receive three separate graded judgments.
Get the reports
A report into the effectiveness of integrity arrangements in Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary
A report into the effectiveness of integrity arrangements in Surrey Police
A report into the effectiveness of integrity arrangements in Sussex Police
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/hampshire-isle-of-wight-surrey-sussex-police-integrity-reports-published/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service commended on progress made, but further changes are needed26/05/2025 09:25:00
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has made progress since its previous inspection, but further changes are needed to provide a consistently good service, the fire inspectorate has said.
Nottinghamshire Police removed from enhanced monitoring23/05/2025 11:10:00
Nottinghamshire Police has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the police inspectorate.
Criminal Justice Joint Inspection business plan 2025–2720/05/2025 11:10:00
This plan sets out the programme of criminal justice joint inspections for 2025–27 in which two or more of our inspectorates will be working together.
Opportunities to investigate organised immigration crime are being lost19/05/2025 09:15:00
The police inspectorate has warned of missed opportunities to investigate organised immigration crime, with intelligence gathering neither being effective nor robust enough.
Joint child protection inspection of victims of domestic abuse in Reading06/05/2025 15:20:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to victims of domestic abuse in Reading.
PEEL assessment framework (PAF) 2025–202711/04/2025 14:25:00
We have published our assessment framework for our police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) programme for the 2025-2027 cycle.
Cleveland Police makes progress in all areas of inspection, but further changes needed11/04/2025 09:10:00
Cleveland Police has made progress in all areas since its previous inspection, but must improve how it investigates crime and protects vulnerable people, the police inspectorate has said.
Joint child protection inspection of victims of domestic abuse in North Yorkshire31/03/2025 10:25:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to unborn children and those aged 0 to 7 who are victims of domestic abuse in North Yorkshire.
Forces must improve the effectiveness of crime investigations and achieve better outcomes for victims28/03/2025 09:25:00
Ineffective police investigation processes are not always putting the victim first, the police inspectorate has said, with forces often focusing on quantity rather than quality when measuring support for victims.