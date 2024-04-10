Three West Midlands anglers to pay £1,040 for illegal fishing

All anglers were prosecuted for fishing without a licence and two received penalties for additional fishing offences.

Three anglers from the West Midlands have been ordered to pay penalties totalling £1,040 after admitting offences in cases heard at Northampton Magistrates Court on 4 April 2024.

Jacek Lewandowski, 33, of Frankton Close, Redditch, pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Harvington near Evesham on the River Avon on 15 October 2023.

He was fined £129 and ordered to pay £135 costs and £103 victim’s surcharge. He also admitted removing bream contrary to byelaws and was fined a further £129. In all he was ordered to pay a total of £496.

Alfred Bradford, 45, of Foster Street, Walsall, admitted two offences when fishing at Norton Mere near Tong in Staffordshire on 15 August 2023.

He was fined £40 for fishing without a licence and ordered to pay £135 costs and £32 surcharge. In addition, he also pleaded guilty to leaving a rod and line with its bait or hook in the water unattended. This is contrary to byelaws which state an angler must be able to exercise sufficient control over equipment. Bradford was fined an additional £40 for a total of £247.

Shane Edwards, 36, of Chantry Avenue, Walsall, admitted fishing without a licence at Powells Pool, Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield, on 30 January 2024. He was fined £116, ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victim’s surcharge of £46 for a total of £297.

Nichola Tomlinson, Fisheries Enforcement Team Leader for the Environment Agency in the West Midlands, said:

“We hope these penalties will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws for angling in England.

“The cases show how seriously the courts take these offences and these anglers have been rightly punished for the illegal fishing they undertook.

“Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.

“We inspect rod licences 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing.

“Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline 24/7 on 0800 807060 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence to fish. A 1-day licence costs from just £7.10, and an annual licence costs from £35.80 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds.

Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.

