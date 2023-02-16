Welsh Government
|Printable version
Three years on from Storm Dennis
Since Storm Dennis hit Wales in February 2020, the Welsh Government has provided more than £194 million to help with the risk of flooding.
This includes more than £13 million for local authorities to help reduce the risk of flooding for over 6,500 properties.
It also includes more than £9.3 million in emergency funding which has been provided to Natural Resources Wales and local authorities to repair critical flood infrastructure.
In addition to this, as part of the Cooperation Agreement with Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Government has also committed to its largest ever flood programme.
This includes investment for flood and coastal erosion risk management totalling more than £214 million over 3 years.
Minister for Climate Change, Julie James said:
We know that climate change will increase the likelihood of extreme weather events and is predicted to increase the amount and intensity of rainfall in Wales.
During this Senedd term we will continue to invest heavily in flood management and protection to help improve the resilience of our communities, economy and environment.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/3-years-on-from-storm-dennis
Latest News from
Welsh Government
More two-year-olds across Wales to benefit from funded childcare with further £10 million investment16/02/2023 12:10:00
More two-year olds in Wales are set to benefit from funded childcare as scheme expands with £10 million of further Welsh Government funding.
First step in the development of a new regional treatment hub underway15/02/2023 12:15:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has today [15th February 2023] announced the development of a new diagnostics and treatment centre for the South East Wales region, located in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Helping businesses cut energy costs: Welsh Government and Development Bank launch new Green Business Loan Scheme15/02/2023 11:15:00
A major new loan scheme to support businesses in Wales cut their energy costs by taking steps to become greener and more energy efficient has been launched today by the Welsh Government and Development Bank of Wales.
‘Period products are not a luxury and access to them is even more important during a cost-of-living crisis’ vows Minister for Social Justice15/02/2023 10:15:00
Period products should not be seen as a luxury item and available to more people struggling during the cost-of-living crisis, Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt has vowed.
Putting the brakes on carbon emissions, steering towards alternative solutions and driving towards net zero by 205014/02/2023 15:15:00
Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters set the direction for the future of transport in Wales today with a statement that puts climate change at the heart of decision making.
£8m boost for digital learning in Further Education14/02/2023 10:10:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has announced an extra £8m investment to support digital learning in Further Education (FE) colleges over the next three years – with a total investment of over £30m in digital since 2019.
Community-run broadband project in Michaelston Y Fedw successfully extends reach of faster broadband thanks to Welsh Government investment14/02/2023 09:10:00
A community-run broadband scheme in a rural village between Cardiff and Newport has successfully extended faster and more reliable broadband connections to even more members of the local community thanks to £525,000 funding from the Welsh Government.
International Day of Women and Girls in Science: Economy Minister visits University of South Wales to meet the growing numbers of women leaders in science13/02/2023 12:15:00
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has marked International Day of Women and Girls in Science with visit to the University of South Wales (USW) forensic laboratory to meet with a growing number of women working in science, engineering, and maths (STEM) and to encourage more women and girls to consider a career in the sciences.
Getting the basics right: £5 million tourism fund launched13/02/2023 11:15:00
The Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, has today launched a £5 million Brilliant Basics tourism fund for 2023 to 2025.