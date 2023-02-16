Three years on from Storm Dennis

Since Storm Dennis hit Wales in February 2020, the Welsh Government has provided more than £194 million to help with the risk of flooding.

This includes more than £13 million for local authorities to help reduce the risk of flooding for over 6,500 properties.

It also includes more than £9.3 million in emergency funding which has been provided to Natural Resources Wales and local authorities to repair critical flood infrastructure.

In addition to this, as part of the Cooperation Agreement with Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Government has also committed to its largest ever flood programme.

This includes investment for flood and coastal erosion risk management totalling more than £214 million over 3 years.

Minister for Climate Change, Julie James said: