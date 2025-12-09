Sport England
Three-year funding extension for We Are Undefeatable
We're continuing to invest National Lottery funding into the impactful campaign that supports people with long-term health conditions to be active.
We’ve awarded three more years of National Lottery funding to We Are Undefeatable, so it can continue driving meaningful change in physical activity levels among people living with long-term health conditions.
The campaign will also become further integrated within the Richmond Group of Charities over the next few years to more effectively achieve our shared goal of reducing inactivity among people with conditions such diabetes, cancer, arthritis and Parkinson’s.
Alongside this, the Richmond Group – the collaboration of 15 leading health and social care charities who lead the campaign – will also be continuing their wider system-influencing and policy work.
We Are Undefeatable has played a huge part in shifting the dial on helping people move more since its launch in 2019.
Our Active Lives surveys show there are around 450,000 people living with long-term conditions who are more active now than they were in 2019, with We Are Undefeatable’s relatable messaging, lived-experience storytelling and tailored support tools significantly contributing to this outcome.
Our director of campaigns Kate Dale is looking forward to building on this success over the next three years of our investment.
