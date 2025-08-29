Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Thriving Japan defence partnership boosting UK jobs and investment
The Defence Secretary met Japanese PM Ishiba and his counterpart, Minister Nakatani, while welcoming the Carrier Strike Group deployment to Tokyo
New figures reveal millions of pounds of investment and thousands of British jobs created through the UK-Japan defence relationship as Defence Secretary John Healey visits Japan for the first time.
The Defence Secretary announced today (29 August) that the UK’s Future Combat Air System programme supports over 4,500 British jobs across the UK, including in the South West, North West and Scotland. At the core of the programme is the trilateral Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) partnership between the UK, Japan and Italy to deliver a next-generation combat aircraft. Industry research and development spending has also increased by more than £100 million to over £700 million, demonstrating how international partnerships drive UK investment and skilled employment.
The significant progress made by GCAP was acknowledged in a joint statement issued following a meeting between the Defence Secretary and his Japanese counterpart, Minister Nakatani. The defence partnership between the UK and Japan directly supports the government’s Plan for Change, kickstarting economic growth at home through defence.
The Defence Secretary also welcomed HMS Prince of Wales and the wider Carrier Strike Group into Tokyo and addressed its crew, strengthening the UK’s partnership with Japan and demonstrating the government’s commitment to keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad.
The Royal Navy flagship is hosting the two-day Pacific Future Forum, an international summit bringing together defence and industry leaders to help shape responses to the defence challenges facing the UK and its allies.
Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said:
The UK-Japan partnership is one of the strongest in the Indo-Pacific and continues to deliver real benefits for both countries through programmes like GCAP.
It was a privilege to welcome the sailors, soldiers and aviators on board HMS Prince of Wales to Japan and thank them for their tireless work on this deployment.
The Carrier Strike Group helps the UK to strengthen alliances and cement new partnerships, ensuring the UK is secure at home and strong abroad.
The visit by the Carrier Strike Group forms part of Operation Highmast, the UK’s largest naval deployment in a generation, starting over four months ago and involving nearly 4,000 personnel across the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force.
HMS Prince of Wales exemplifies British naval engineering excellence, carrying up to 24 F-35B Lightning II fighter jets in the largest concentration of fifth-generation aircraft ever deployed by the Royal Navy.
Operation Highmast showcases the UK’s enduring commitment to security of the Indo-Pacific and beyond, engaging with 30 countries through exercises, operations, and visits across the Mediterranean, Middle East, South East Asia, Japan, Republic of Korea, and Australia.
The visit builds on unprecedented military cooperation between Britain and Japan, with the UK being the first European partner to exercise bilaterally on Japanese soil through Exercise Vigilant Isles. RAF and Royal Navy personnel continue to strengthen interoperability with Japanese forces, including the historic first landing of a UK F-35B fighter on a Japanese ship earlier this month.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/thriving-japan-defence-partnership-boosting-uk-jobs-and-investment
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
British training of Ukrainian troops extended through 2026 as UK marks Ukrainian Independence Day26/08/2025 13:15:00
Extension supports UK’s objective of supporting Ukraine to defend itself from Russian attack, while developing its Armed Forces to deter Putin in future.
War Widows Urged to Claim Recognition Payment Before October 2025 Deadline22/08/2025 15:15:15
Families who have lost loved ones during military service are being urged to apply for the War Widows Recognition Payment Scheme before its planned closure on 15 October 2025.
UK jobs and air defences boost with purchase of new missile launchers22/08/2025 12:15:00
The UK is buying six Land Ceptor air defence missile launchers, supporting up to 140 jobs across the country and strengthening our national security.
How we protected the UK and space in July 202520/08/2025 15:20:00
This report was issued in August 2025 and covers the time period 1 July 2025 to 31 July 2025 inclusive.
‘30 by 30’ - New funding to boost cadet force by over 40,000 by 203020/08/2025 13:15:00
Young people will have more chances to join the Armed Forces Cadets, under a major expansion of cadet forces across the country, announced today (Wednesday 20 August).
New multi-million pound Army support deal for North-East firm to boost national security and growth19/08/2025 10:15:00
New agreement with Cook Defence Systems will provide vital spare parts to the British Army armoured vehicle fleet.
Chief of the Defence Staff speech to CSIS15/08/2025 13:15:00
The Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin yesterday gave a speech to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
Pets for heroes: new measures to transform military housing into family homes12/08/2025 10:15:00
Armed Forces families will benefit from new freedoms to keep pets, decorate and personalise their houses, and run businesses from home.
Scotland at the heart of defence investment as small and medium businesses get a seat at the table11/08/2025 15:15:15
The contribution of Scottish SMEs to the UK’s national security was recognised during a roundtable held recently (07 August 2025) at Edinburgh’s Queen Elizabeth House, chaired by Defence Minister Lord Coaker following his visit to the Edinburgh Royal Military Tattoo.