Welsh Government
|Printable version
Thriving life sciences industry showcased at global trade fair
Wales’ thriving life sciences industry will be celebrated and promoted at one of the largest business-to-business trade fairs in the world during International Trade Week.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, will lead a Welsh delegation at the MEDICA trade fair, which is taking place in Düsseldorf from Monday 11 November to Thursday 14 November 2024.
With more than 30 Welsh companies and 50 delegates attending, it will be Wales’ largest presence at the world’s foremost international medical industry trade fair since before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Featuring more than 5,300 exhibitors from almost 70 countries, as well as 83,000 visitors, the event is an opportunity to highlight recent Welsh trade and investment successes, promote the support available to Welsh companies, and showcase innovative products and services.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, recently said:
The Welsh life sciences industry is scaling at pace, making it one of our most exciting and dynamic growth sectors. It currently turns over more than £2.85 billion each year, much of which is export focused.
We have supported many of the sector’s businesses on their export journeys and it is fantastic to be supporting such a large Welsh presence at MEDICA this year.
Our attendance will further raise the profile of Wales and Welsh business on a global platform, and strengthen our partnership with Germany – one of the largest export markets for Welsh goods.
Among the Welsh companies attending MEDICA is long-established Newtown-based CellPath, which specialises in the manufacture and supply of equipment and services used in cancer diagnostics. CellPath has recently doubled its export turnover in the Middle East and South Asia as a result of a strategic expansion programme, backed by Welsh Government.
Another company exhibiting is Cardiff-based Health & Her, which sells a range of supplements to help women as they experience hormonal changes. It has recently entered the lucrative US and Chinese markets following attendance at another global healthcare trade show, Arab Health, in Dubai, as part of a Welsh Government trade mission.
Gervase Fay, who co-founded Health & Her with Kate Bache, recently said:
Accessing vast global marketplaces was our goal from day one. After all, for all of our differences, no matter who you are, or where you live, women everywhere will always experience hormonal health changes and challenges.
The support we’ve had from the export team at the Welsh Government has been second-to-none. And it’s been a really collaborative process between us. I would recommend them to any Welsh company who was thinking of taking the leap into exporting.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/thriving-life-sciences-industry-showcased-global-trade-fair
Latest News from
Welsh Government
The sky’s the limit for the Welsh games industry11/11/2024 14:05:00
One year on from opening its European HQ in Cardiff, Rocket Science Group, a leader in game co-development and multiplayer engineering, is celebrating huge successes.
A year of helping homeowners stay in their homes11/11/2024 09:10:00
A year since its launch, Help to Stay Wales has been providing homeowners across the country with invaluable support and advice to help keep them in their homes.
Anti-racist project benefiting schools in Wales as plan refresh announced08/11/2024 14:05:00
A project helping schools to teach learners about how to challenge racism is playing a key role in the Welsh Government’s aim to being an anti-racist nation by 2030.
Cabinet Secretary welcomes Flintshire County Council becoming the first local authority to consult on roads where 20mph may change08/11/2024 12:15:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates has welcomed Flintshire County Council becoming the first Local Authority to announce the start of the statutory process on roads where changes to the 20mph speed limit may take place.
Deputy First Minister launches the biggest Wales Climate Week yet08/11/2024 11:25:00
How can Wales adapt to a changing climate? This will be the focus of this year’s Wales Climate Week – the biggest to date – with a five-day virtual conference, more than 70 climate conversations and exciting fringe events taking place right across the country.
Wales edges closer to being at the forefront of genomics expertise07/11/2024 16:20:00
Wales is edging closer to being at the forefront of genomics after the NHS signed an ambitious new collaboration with a leading science technology company.
Procurement industry gathers for Procurex Wales07/11/2024 14:05:00
Procurement professionals gathered at ICC Wales, Newport, this week (5 November) for Procurex Wales.
Home adaptations supporting safer independent living06/11/2024 15:25:00
Care & Repair is a Wales-wide charity working to ensure that older people have homes that suit their needs.
Attendance, literacy and numeracy central to improving school standards as stats show schools attendance levels improve06/11/2024 14:25:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Education yesterday, November 5th, outlined the key improvement priorities for school in Wales as well as more funding for initiatives to improve attainment in literacy, maths and science.