Thriving life sciences industry showcased at global trade fair

Wales’ thriving life sciences industry will be celebrated and promoted at one of the largest business-to-business trade fairs in the world during International Trade Week.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, will lead a Welsh delegation at the MEDICA trade fair, which is taking place in Düsseldorf from Monday 11 November to Thursday 14 November 2024.

With more than 30 Welsh companies and 50 delegates attending, it will be Wales’ largest presence at the world’s foremost international medical industry trade fair since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Featuring more than 5,300 exhibitors from almost 70 countries, as well as 83,000 visitors, the event is an opportunity to highlight recent Welsh trade and investment successes, promote the support available to Welsh companies, and showcase innovative products and services.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, recently said:

The Welsh life sciences industry is scaling at pace, making it one of our most exciting and dynamic growth sectors. It currently turns over more than £2.85 billion each year, much of which is export focused. We have supported many of the sector’s businesses on their export journeys and it is fantastic to be supporting such a large Welsh presence at MEDICA this year. Our attendance will further raise the profile of Wales and Welsh business on a global platform, and strengthen our partnership with Germany – one of the largest export markets for Welsh goods.

Among the Welsh companies attending MEDICA is long-established Newtown-based CellPath, which specialises in the manufacture and supply of equipment and services used in cancer diagnostics. CellPath has recently doubled its export turnover in the Middle East and South Asia as a result of a strategic expansion programme, backed by Welsh Government.

Another company exhibiting is Cardiff-based Health & Her, which sells a range of supplements to help women as they experience hormonal changes. It has recently entered the lucrative US and Chinese markets following attendance at another global healthcare trade show, Arab Health, in Dubai, as part of a Welsh Government trade mission.

Gervase Fay, who co-founded Health & Her with Kate Bache, recently said: