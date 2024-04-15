Thug who burgled pregnant woman’s house has sentence doubled

A masked thug who took part in a violent burglary has had his sentence doubled after it was referred to the Court of Appeal.

Creddy Taylor, 21, from Leeds, has had his four-year sentence increased to eight years after it was referred under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that a group of masked men, one wielding a machete, smashed their way into a house in Bradford during the daytime on 25 July 2023.

The victim, who was pregnant at the time, fled the scene before Taylor and the other burglars made off with expensive items, including watches, designer items, and cash.

The Solicitor General, Robert Courts KC MP, said:

I was appalled to learn of this horrific robbery and extend my sympathies to the victim who went through a traumatic ordeal. The court’s intervention is a welcome one and this case should send a stark warning that those who commit violent burglaries will face the full extent of the law for their crimes.

Creddy Taylor was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment at Bradford Crown Court on 12 January 2024 after he was charged with aggravated burglary.

On 12 April 2024, Taylor’s sentence was increased to eight years after it was referred under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.