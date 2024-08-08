Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Thugs charged, convicted and jailed within 72 hours
The first sentences have been handed down in the South West for four offenders involved in the violent disorder and looting in Plymouth City Centre on Monday.
Lucas Ormond Skeaping, 29, Daniel McGuire, 45, and Michael Williams, 51, all pleaded guilty to violent disorder yesterday and were sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court today. Guy Sullivan, 43, pleaded guilty to burglary, theft and violent disorder and was also sentenced today at the same court.
They were jailed for 18, 26, 32 and 16 months respectively for their involvement in the violent unrest.
Police reviewed Go-Pro footage of Ormond Skeaping that clearly showed him throwing objects at those who had gathered. He also admitted to pushing a cyclist off their bicycle as part of a so-called counter-protest.
McGuire spat at police officers while Williams was seen hurling bottles and rocks at police. Williams was also seen kicking another man before he was arrested at the scene.
Sullivan broke into a nearby Tesco whilst the disorder was ongoing.
Victoria Cook, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS South West, said: “The substantial sentences handed down today should send a chilling message to those arrested, those sat in cells ahead of their court hearing and those still waiting for a knock from the police.
“Within 72 hours, these offenders have been charged, convicted and jailed, underlining the Crown Prosecution Service’s commitment to swift justice and ensuring those involved in disorder are given the strongest possible penalties.
“We continue to work at pace with our partners across the criminal justice system to ensure anyone sewing chaos in their communities face the consequences of their actions.”
Notes to editors
- The defendants were all charged with and pleaded guilty to violent disorder under Section 2 of the Public Order Act 1986. The following sentences were handed down today at Plymouth Crown Court:
- Lucas Peatree ORMOND SKEAPING (24/10/1994) was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment
- Michael WILLIAMS (09/09/1972) was sentenced to 32 months' imprisonment
- Daniel Robert MCGUIRE (26/10/1978) was sentenced to 26 months' imprisonment
- Guy Andreas SULLIVAN (26/11/1980) pleaded guilty to burglary, theft and violent disorder, and was sentenced to 16 months' imprisonment at Plymouth Crown Court.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/south-west/news/thugs-charged-convicted-and-jailed-within-72-hours
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
First prison sentences for those involved in North East unrest08/08/2024 15:25:00
The first prison sentences have been handed down for those involved in one of the recent incidents of disorder in the North East of England.
UPDATED: Man convicted of distributing a recording intending to stir up racial hatred08/08/2024 09:15:00
A man who livestreamed himself to a large online audience making derogatory comments towards migrants outside a hotel housing asylum seekers has been convicted.
First prison sentences for those involved in Southport unrest07/08/2024 16:05:00
The first prison sentence for an offender who caused panic and chaos on the streets of Southport last week has been handed down today – showing the stark consequences for those involved in disorder.
Man jailed for damaging two police cars during disorder in Bolton07/08/2024 12:10:00
A Bolton man has been jailed for two months for causing damage to two police cars following widespread disorder in Bolton in recent days.
Bolton man pleads guilty to possession of a hammer in town centre07/08/2024 11:10:00
A man has admitted being in possession of a hammer and a small amount of cannabis following widespread disorder in Bolton in recent days.
Young people face potentially life-long consequences of being involved in disorder, DPP warns06/08/2024 12:20:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has been at the heart of the law enforcement response to the appalling outbreaks of violence and disorder across the country.
Young people face potentially life-long consequences of being involved in disorder DPP warns06/08/2024 10:05:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has been at the heart of the law enforcement response to the appalling outbreaks of violence and disorder across the country.
Former National Crime Agency officer jailed over indecent images of children05/08/2024 11:15:00
A former National Crime Agency (NCA) officer who used his work device to access, view and download indecent images of children, and child sexual abuse material, was yesterday been jailed.
Gang member extradited from Portugal jailed 11 years for Class A drug offences02/08/2024 16:20:00
A leader behind an organised crime group (OCG), which trafficked heroin and cocaine into England and Scotland, has been jailed following his extradition from Portugal.