Thugs charged, convicted and jailed within 72 hours

The first sentences have been handed down in the South West for four offenders involved in the violent disorder and looting in Plymouth City Centre on Monday.

Lucas Ormond Skeaping, 29, Daniel McGuire, 45, and Michael Williams, 51, all pleaded guilty to violent disorder yesterday and were sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court today. Guy Sullivan, 43, pleaded guilty to burglary, theft and violent disorder and was also sentenced today at the same court.

They were jailed for 18, 26, 32 and 16 months respectively for their involvement in the violent unrest.

Police reviewed Go-Pro footage of Ormond Skeaping that clearly showed him throwing objects at those who had gathered. He also admitted to pushing a cyclist off their bicycle as part of a so-called counter-protest.

McGuire spat at police officers while Williams was seen hurling bottles and rocks at police. Williams was also seen kicking another man before he was arrested at the scene.

Sullivan broke into a nearby Tesco whilst the disorder was ongoing.

Victoria Cook, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS South West, said: “The substantial sentences handed down today should send a chilling message to those arrested, those sat in cells ahead of their court hearing and those still waiting for a knock from the police.

“Within 72 hours, these offenders have been charged, convicted and jailed, underlining the Crown Prosecution Service’s commitment to swift justice and ensuring those involved in disorder are given the strongest possible penalties.

“We continue to work at pace with our partners across the criminal justice system to ensure anyone sewing chaos in their communities face the consequences of their actions.”