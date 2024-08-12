Crown Prosecution Service
Thugs jailed for violent disorder in Hull
Three men who attacked police officers during widespread unrest in Hull have been jailed today.
Andrew Stewart, 37, was sentenced to two years and six months at Hull Crown Court. He pled guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing in the Magistrates’ Court. During the disturbances, he was seen pushing a burning waste bin towards police officers and throwing missiles at them.
Brandon Kirkwood, 20, was also jailed for two years and six months for violent disorder after pleading guilty to pushing a large bin, along with others, at police officers in Hull city centre on 3 August.
Christopher Douglas, 35, was handed a sentence of two years and eight months in jail after pleading guilty to violent disorder. He was caught on CCTV in Hull city centre on 3 August throwing items at police officers, pushing officers, shouting and acting aggressively as part of a large group. At one point he was seen waving a stolen police shield above his head. He was arrested at his home three days later. Douglas was also given a five-year criminal behaviour order that includes not congregating in groups in public places and not covering his face in public except for medical reasons.
Jonathan Storer, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside recently said:
“The sentences of immediate imprisonment are a lesson for anyone considering taking part in unrest.
“We will continue to work at pace, alongside our partners in the criminal justice system, to bring anyone involved in disorder before the court to face the consequences of their actions.
“The CPS will ensure the full force of the law is levelled at those committing crimes, either in person or online.
“We will ensure that these cases are robustly prosecuted with charges that reflect the violence, chaos and unrest that those responsible have wreaked on our communities.
“We’ve been extremely clear; we stand ready to secure convictions against anyone found to have broken the law.
“These men will now have plenty of time to reflect on the harm their actions have caused to society and to their own lives.”
Andrew Stewart (dob 24/5/1987), Brandon Kirkwood (dob 18/9/2003), and Christopher Douglas (dob 8/9/1988) were sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Friday 9 August.
