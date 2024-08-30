Thundery showers possible this weekend

Warm and humid air from the southeast could cause thunderstorms to develop later on Saturday and through Sunday.

With high pressure across the UK, Friday will be a largely fine and dry day for us all with just a few light showers in northern Scotland. Temperatures could reach 24°C in the south of England with high teens and low 20s forecast further north.

After a chilly start, Saturday will be another fine and dry day for most with plenty of sunshine. Increasing amounts of cloud will move in across the south of the UK with the possibility of some showers in the south of England for a time.

A more notable change to our weather moves in overnight on Saturday night and into Sunday, as Alex Burkill explains in his latest forecast: “On Sunday showers look like they could become a bit more widespread, with the greatest chance of some thundery downpours in eastern parts of the UK but they could spread a little further west into central areas too. It’s worth noting these thundery downpours could be impactful, we could see some intense rain, hail and gusty winds.”

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris commented: “The forecast later this weekend and into the early part of next week comes with larger uncertainties than average, due to the complex interaction of a number of volatile, small scale weather features over and around the UK. We are keeping warnings under review, and will look to issue them over this weekend as forecast confidence increases, so please keep up to date with our latest forecasts and warnings.

"Finally, it’s worth also noting that conditions could briefly turn very warm, or even hot, across parts of the south and east, with a chance of temperatures into the high 20s of Celsius for some, but very much dependent on cloud breaks.”

