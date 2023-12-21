Tidal surge to cause potential flooding on The Broads

The Environment Agency is warning of potential flooding on The Norfolk Broads and the Norfolk and Suffolk coast this afternoon (21st Dec) and into tomorrow.

Officers are currently monitoring for what is known as ‘tide locking’ on the Norfolk Broads. Tide locking occurs when the raised sea level stops rivers from draining out to sea. This prevention of water from draining can lead to flooding.

Tides in the area are expected to be high in the next few days as a result of a tidal surge coming down the East Coast. The surge is being caused by a low-pressure system and strong winds in the North Sea. The combination of these natural processes can lead to overtopping of defences and ultimately flooding.

Current predictions indicate that there could be some smaller impacts along the East Norfolk and Suffolk coast including at Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft in the next few days. As a result of the surge and strong winds. Members of the public are urged to be cautious and not to take risks on coastal paths and promenades.

Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, undertaking preparatory operational activity to minimise the impacts of flooding where possible. They are also working with local emergency response partners in Norfolk and Suffolk to ensure tidal gates and barriers are ready to be operated and response plans are in place to help keep people safe.

Marcus Sibley from the local area leadership team at the Environment Agency said:

Please remember to take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades. We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and exposed coasts and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

“Members of the public should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://www.gov.uk/check-if-youre-at-risk-of-flooding and follow @EnvAgency on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the latest flood updates.”