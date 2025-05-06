Tiffany Sadler, UK Special Envoy to the Great Lakes to visit Kigali

The UK Special Envoy to the Great Lakes, Tiffany Sadler, will be in Kigali next week, after visiting Kinshasa and Kampala.

The Special Envoy to the Great Lakes, Tiffany Sadler, will meet representatives of government, business, and civil society during her visit to Rwanda; all of which provide an opportunity to discuss the current conflict and to reiterate the UK’s commitment to the region’s stability and long-term prosperity.

This is Ms. Tiffany Sadler’s second visit to Rwanda since taking up her position in September 2024.

The Special Envoy to the Great Lakes, Tiffany Sadler, recently said:

I am delighted to be back in Rwanda during this critical and solemn time. The agreement signed between DRC and Rwanda in Washington, and the joint statement issued by DRC and M23 after their meetings in Qatar are very good news. I will be discussing with the government, civil society, and business what the UK can do to sustain this positive momentum. Security and prosperity will lead to huge benefits for all. The region deserves to live in peace.

She will also experience the long-standing UK-Rwanda education partnership in practice, with a visit to a school in the northern province.

As her trip to Rwanda is during the solemn period of Kwibuka (remembrance), she will listen firsthand to the testimony of survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Finally, she will visit the Ruzisi III hydropower site with Minister of Infrastructure, Dr Jimmy Gasore. This signals the UK’s strong and ongoing commitment to the project and the benefits it will bring to the people of Rwanda, DRC, and Burundi by increasing their energy supply.