“Time for action is now” - TUC calls on UK government to immediately recognise Palestine and suspend trade deal

The TUC yesterday (Thursday) urged ministers to immediately recognise the state of Palestine and suspend the UK-Israel trade deal as the union body warns “the time for decisive action is now”.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak warns current measures “clearly not working” despite growing international condemnation

Union body also calls for a ban on illegal settlement goods imports, an end to all licenses for arms traded with Israel in line with international law and sanctions on individuals promoting and committing war crimes

The calls come as the union body publishes a major intervention ahead of the New York conference on a two-state solution on Monday.

The TUC says recognition is “a necessary and practical step towards a viable two-state solution that delivers equal rights and democracy”.

Given Israel’s ongoing violations of international law and the continued targeting of civilians, the TUC says it is “plain wrong” that goods from Israel are imported to the UK with reduced tariffs.

The TUC is also calling for:

Banning imported illegal settlement goods.

An end to all licenses for arms traded with Israel, meeting international law.

Sanctions on individuals promoting and committing war crimes.

The union body has long called for the return of all the hostages and a lasting ceasefire.

Current measures “clearly not working”

The TUC warns that months of Israeli strikes on Gaza have caused “untold devastation, bloodshed and suffering”.

The union body says despite growing international condemnation, current measures are “clearly not working”:

“We are deeply concerned by Israel's continued assault on Gaza and the mounting death toll of innocent civilians – including those killed by Israeli forces while seeking food, water, and shelter at Israeli and US backed aid distribution points. “More than 21 months of strikes on Gaza and its people has caused untold devastation, bloodshed and suffering. Now respected international agencies are warning that Israel's blockade of aid is causing mass starvation. “This timeline of horrors is happening in plain sight - and the violence shows no sign of abating. Despite growing international condemnation, current measures are clearly not working.”

Critical moment

The TUC says that “words must be matched by action” as it calls on the UK government and international partners to use “every diplomatic, political and economic tool available”:

“Words must be matched with action. That's why we are calling for the UK and its international partners to use every diplomatic, political, and economic tool available to help deliver an immediate and permanent ceasefire, end the illegal occupation and start a meaningful political peace process that respects the right to self-determination. “This must include formal recognition of the State of Palestine. Not in a year's time or two years' time - but now. “With the UN conference on the two-state solution in New York approaching, this is a critical moment to show leadership and international resolve.”

Pressing the urgency of the situation, the TUC warns that Israel's continued expansion of illegal settlements means every single day that passes makes a two-state solution a more distant prospect.

The TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently visited the occupied West Bank, where he met with Palestinian trade unionists, Israeli and Palestinian human rights campaigners, and local politicians.

Full TUC statement on Palestine

We are deeply concerned by Israel's continued assault on Gaza and the mounting death toll of innocent civilians – including those killed by Israeli forces while seeking food, water, and shelter at Israeli and US backed aid distribution points.

More than 21 months of strikes on Gaza and its people has caused untold devastation, bloodshed and suffering.

Now respected international agencies are warning that Israel's blockade of aid is causing mass starvation.

This timeline of horrors is happening in plain sight - and the violence shows no sign of abating.

Despite growing international condemnation, current measures are clearly not working.

While we welcome this month’s joint statement from foreign ministers – urging an end to the assault and for urgent aid access - statements alone are not enough.

Words must be matched with action. That's why we are calling for the UK and its international partners to use every diplomatic, political, and economic tool available to help deliver an immediate and permanent ceasefire, end the illegal occupation and start a meaningful political peace process that respects the right to self-determination.

This must include formal recognition of the State of Palestine. Not in a year's time or two years' time - but now.

Recognition is not a symbolic gesture. It is a necessary and practical step towards a viable two-state solution that delivers equal rights and democracy– this is the only credible path to a just and lasting peace, ending decades of occupation, violence, and displacement.

Israel's continued expansion of illegal settlements and annexation means every single day that passes makes a two-state solution a more distant prospect. That is why we cannot, and must not, wait.

With the UN conference on the two-state solution in New York approaching, this is a critical moment to show leadership and international resolve.

The UK government was right to pause trade talks with Israel. But given Israel’s ongoing violations of international law and the continued targeting of civilians, it is plain wrong that goods from Israel are imported to the UK with reduced tariffs.

That's why the government should suspend the existing UK-Israel trade agreement, as well as implement a ban on imports of illegal settlement goods.

We also need to see an end to all licenses for arms traded with Israel, meeting international law.

And the government must impose and enforce sanctions against individuals who are openly promoting and committing war crimes against Palestinians.

This should happen with immediate effect alongside the recognition of Palestine.

The time for decisive action is now.

