Ofgem
|Printable version
Time for suppliers to improve standards for energy consumers
Blog posted by: Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem Chief Executive, 14 April 2022.
Original article link: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/news-and-views/blog/time-suppliers-improve-standards-energy-consumers
Latest News from
Ofgem
Investing in a smarter, more flexible grid11/04/2022 13:25:00
Blog posted by: Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem Chief Executive, 6 April 2022.
Government future proofs Britain’s energy system with launch of new body to boost energy resilience06/04/2022 12:17:00
The UK launches new public body to oversee the energy network, supporting new technology and building security of supply.
Ofgem launches investigation into National Grid Electricity Transmission plc (NGET) in respect of its activities at an electrical substation in Cumbria24/03/2022 15:15:00
Taking charge: What are the rules for selling electricity to EV drivers?11/03/2022 12:15:00
Blog posted by: Kevin Baillie, Senior Manager, Innovation Link, 10 March 2022.
Energy networks launch 40 new innovation projects to help Great Britain accelerate the transition to net zero02/03/2022 15:15:15
Forty innovation projects was yesterday launched marking a significant ramping up of energy network innovation to help accelerate the transition to net zero at the lowest cost to consumers.
Ofgem appoints Yü Energy Retail Limited to take on customers of Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Limited22/02/2022 10:43:00
Ofgem has appointed Yü Energy Retail Limited to take on supplying customers from Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Limited. This follows a competitive process run by Ofgem to get the best deal possible for customers.
Price cap to increase by £693 from April04/02/2022 14:38:00
The energy price cap will increase from 1 April for approximately 22 million customers.
Ofgem protects customers of Together Energy Retail Ltd19/01/2022 11:10:00
Together Energy Retail Ltd yesterday announced it is ceasing to trade.