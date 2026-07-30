Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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Time is not on Russia's side: UK statement to the OSCE
Senior Military Advisor, Col Joby Rimmer, yesterday marked the close of the trimester by condemning Russia's continued war against Ukraine, its drone incursions into Romanian airspace and the strike on Latvia's Consulate in Sloviansk, and reaffirms the UK's ironclad support for Ukraine.
Thank you, Mr Chair. Another Trimester has passed. But Russia’s war of aggression continues. Too little progress has been made towards the just and lasting peace that the people of Ukraine deserve.
The Russian Federation continues to wage an illegal war against another participating State. It continues to bring death and destruction to Ukraine, while creating wider risks for security across our region. And it continues to violate the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, the 51st anniversary of which is this Saturday.
We saw those risks again over the weekend. On three consecutive days, Romanian F-16s shot down drones which had entered Romanian airspace. The first was identified and verified as a Shahed type used by Russia. Investigations into the other two continue. Furthermore, a Russian strike on Ukraine damaged the Latvian Consulate in Sloviansk. We stand in full solidarity with Romania, Ukraine and Latvia. The strikes on Ukraine and the incursions into NATO airspace are unacceptable. They show how Russia’s war threatens security far beyond Ukraine.
The Russian government appears to believe that time is on its side. It is not. Another trimester has not made Russia’s aggression lawful. Another trimester has not made Russian victory more likely. Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty, its territory and its people with extraordinary courage. And as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom said during his meeting with President Zelensky in Portsmouth on Monday – “We are with Ukraine 100%”. The Russian Federation cannot turn a futile war of aggression into a legitimate or sustainable victory simply by prolonging it. Too many lives have already been needlessly lost.
The path towards peace is clear. The Russian government should agree to a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire. The Russian government should engage seriously in efforts towards a just and lasting peace. And the Russian government must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, in accordance with the principles to which it and every other participating State has committed.
Mr Chair, another trimester has passed. But the fundamental truths have not changed. Russia’s victory is not inevitable. A just and lasting peace remains possible. And Ukraine will continue to have the United Kingdom’s ironclad support.
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Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/time-is-not-on-russias-side-uk-statement-to-the-osce
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