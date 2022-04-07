Chatham House
|Printable version
Time is of the essence in the race against climate change
EXPERT COMMENT
The release of the latest IPCC report shows it is now or never to take action on the climate crisis.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has published the third – and final – report in its Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) triad on the state of climate change and the world’s response.
The first report, on climate science, was published in the run up to COP26 last year. The headline ‘Code Red for Humanity’ resonated across a world reeling from an unprecedented pandemic, wildfires and flooding across the affluent Global North.
But, just a few months later, amid the first days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the second report on adaptation barely registered with the media despite being called ‘an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.’
The latest IPCC report on mitigation highlights how humanity now faces its last chance to take drastic and transformative steps to reduce global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, laying out pathways for action within a rapidly closing window to secure a liveable future for all.
While many governments and corporations have pledged to reach net zero, implementation and comprehensive policy alignment is now urgently needed. As the report spells out, it has never been more possible to take action. The time for ‘saying one thing and doing another,’ in the words of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, is over.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/04/time-essence-race-against-climate-change
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Ensuring Ukraine prevails is now the only moral choice05/04/2022 16:33:00
Emerging reports of a pattern of Russian atrocities shows why Ukraine must fight to liberate its occupied areas, and why the international community must help.
Venezuelan oily chess05/04/2022 10:38:00
There is an opportunity to revise a dead-end sanctions policy on Venezuela that would serve both US geostrategic interests and the goal of democratic transition.
Europeans can learn from each other on democratic reform04/04/2022 15:38:00
Culture and history create different ideas of what good democracy is, but comparisons in Europe still help improve the overall debate about potential reform.
Can a cybercrime convention for all be achieved?04/04/2022 13:43:00
A new UN cybercrime treaty process is raising strong awareness about one of the biggest global challenges and the complexities of addressing it.
Resisting on oil gives political leverage to the Gulf04/04/2022 11:43:00
The Gulf states’ reluctance to pump more oil to help those too reliant on Russia is about more than a desire to strike out against the Biden administration.
Supporting a meaningful national dialogue in Eswatini29/03/2022 13:38:00
With concerns growing over the proposed national dialogue in Eswatini as a response to ongoing violent protests, the international community must engage.
Ukraine war: Why India abstained on UN vote against Russia28/03/2022 14:08:00
Behind India’s UN vote lies a combination of immediate economic and security concerns, and long-held assumptions about its geopolitical role and importance.
Impact of Russia’s invasion on UK Integrated Review25/03/2022 13:38:00
The Ukraine invasion has exposed UK government divisions over defence needs, but any increase in capability comes with significant impact on other priorities.