Time running out for over 580,000 young people to get 1st dose of MenB

Eligible 18 and 19 year-olds, as well as older first year students at university, have until New Year's Eve to get their first dose.

Eligible 18 and 19 year olds and first-year students have until 31 December 2026 to get their first dose of the free MenB vaccine, as part of a one-off, time-limited offer.

Figures up to 31 October 2026 show that just 28.2% of 18 and 19 year olds (228,297 out of 809,957) have had a first dose. This means more than 580,000 in this age group have not yet come forward.

With several outbreaks of Meningitis B this year in England and tragically 3 deaths, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is concerned over the low numbers taking up the vaccine offer to protect themselves and is urgently calling on young people and their parents to book an appointment.

The one-off programme is open to all 18 and 19-year-olds born between 1 September 2007 and 31 August 2008, and to those under 25 who started university, or residential further education, for the first time this autumn.

The latest UKHSA data shows that up to 31 October 2026, coverage for 18 and 19 years olds:

28.2% have taken up dose 1 (228,297 vaccinated out of 809,957 eligible individuals)

of those who have had a first dose, 68.8% (157,169 out of 228,297) have also had a second dose

That means around 7 in 10 who have started their vaccine course have completed it.

Whilst these data give us an indication of those receiving the vaccine in the main age cohort, the number of young people receiving the vaccination is likely to be a little higher. This is because the vaccine has also been offered for the first time to older students aged up to 25 attending university or residential further education. Uptake data for this group will become available in the coming months.

Dr Shamez Ladhani, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said:

Worryingly only just over a quarter of 18 and 19 year olds have had their first dose of the MenB vaccine and time is running out to get both doses and protect yourself from this devastating disease. The deadline for getting your first dose is 31 December, so please don’t leave it until the end of term or forget it amongst all the Christmas and other holiday festivities. Parties and gatherings inevitably lead to increased mixing with others which raises the risk of meningococcal disease spreading among young people. Book your appointment now. We know the vaccine can cause some a sore arm for a few days but compared to the potential devastating, life changing consequences of infection, it’s just not worth the risk of missing out.

Dame Diana Johnson, Minister of State for Public Health and Patient Safety, said:

It is great that so many young people have received their MenB jab and I pay tribute to all the NHS staff and pharmacies up and down the country who have made this programme possible. But many of the young people who are eligible for this jab have still not taken it up, and they are currently missing out on the chance to protect themselves against this terrible disease. So I encourage everyone who hasn’t yet had the jab to come forward, make sure you get both doses, and ensure you are properly protected this Christmas.

Two doses are essential for protection with the doses needing to be given at least 28 days apart. While the first dose offer will cease at the end of this year, for those getting their first dose in time, a second dose will be available up until 31 March 2027.

Students can get the vaccines from local pharmacies and can book via the NHS website: Book a MenB vaccination appointment - NHS.

Data show that young people starting at university are at increased risk of meningococcal disease due to social mixing patterns and other risk factors – with the risk for students in their first year of university around 7 times higher than young people of a similar age who do not go to university.

In addition, the recent bacterial genome sequencing study, which helped explain why the MenB outbreak in Kent in March was so severe, also crucially highlights the unpredictability of the bacteria. As highly invasive strains can emerge suddenly and unexpectedly, similar outbreaks could occur again.

For more information on Meningococcal disease see: MenB vaccine for children - NHS; or for students to book or check eligibility for a vaccine see: Book a MenB vaccination appointment - NHS.

Further advice and support can be found at Meningitis in students - Information and advice