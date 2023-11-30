WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Time to introduce ethnicity pay gap reporting, says TUC
Commenting on ONS figures on ethnicity pay gaps published recently (Wednesday), TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“No worker should be held back or paid less because of racism at work.
“But structural racism still plays a big role in determining Black workers’ pay and career prospects – and this government has done nothing to change that.
“That’s not good enough.
“Labour’s New Deal for Working People would help tackle the discrimination that holds BME workers back by introducing a new duty on employers to report their ethnicity pay gap.
"And Labour would also ban zero-hours contracts and introduce fair pay agreements to boost pay and standards in social care – both changes would have a disproportionately positive impact on BME workers.”
Editors Note’s
- The ONS ethnicity pay gap figures are available at https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/earningsandworkinghours/articles/ethnicitypaygapsingreatbritain/2012to2022
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
