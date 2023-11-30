Time to introduce ethnicity pay gap reporting, says TUC

Commenting on ONS figures on ethnicity pay gaps published recently (Wednesday), TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“No worker should be held back or paid less because of racism at work.

“But structural racism still plays a big role in determining Black workers’ pay and career prospects – and this government has done nothing to change that.

“That’s not good enough.

“Labour’s New Deal for Working People would help tackle the discrimination that holds BME workers back by introducing a new duty on employers to report their ethnicity pay gap.

"And Labour would also ban zero-hours contracts and introduce fair pay agreements to boost pay and standards in social care – both changes would have a disproportionately positive impact on BME workers.”