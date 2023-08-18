WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Time to introduce mandatory disability pay gap reporting, says TUC
New EHRC report reveals disabled people continue to be at high risk of poverty
Commenting on a report from the EHRC to the UN published yesterday (Thursday) that revealed disabled people continue to be at disproportionately high risk of poverty and low income, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“We all deserve a decent job with decent pay.
“But we know more than three million disabled workers earn less than £15 an hour. They are also more likely to be on zero-hours contracts and are twice as likely as non-disabled workers to be unemployed.
“That’s just not good enough.
“Disabled workers shouldn’t be employed on a lower wage or on worse terms and conditions – or excluded from the jobs market altogether.
“It’s time to introduce mandatory disability pay gap reporting to shine a light on inequality at work.
“We know a lack of reasonable adjustments also prevents people from progressing at work, so we need to ensure disabled people get the adjustments they need to stay in their jobs – without having to wait months for them to be considered.
“And let’s put an end to low-pay Britain and get to a £15 per hour minimum wage as soon as possible.
“Without these changes, millions of disabled workers will continue to be consigned to years of lower pay and in-work poverty.”
Editors note's
- EHRC report: The report is available at: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-work/news/uk-government-failing-protect-disabled-people-warns-equality-watchdog-report
- Disabled workers: TUC analysis published in November found that three-quarters of disabled workers are paid less than £15 an hour, are more likely to be on zero-hours contracts, and are twice as likely to be unemployed as disabled workers: https://www.tuc.org.uk/news/3-4-disabled-workers-earn-less-ps15-hour#:~:text=Disabled%20workers%20are%20now%20twice,or%20%C2%A33%2C700%20a%20year.
- Reasonable adjustments: PCS member Austin Harney told the TUC how reasonable adjustments helped him stay in work: https://www.tuc.org.uk/workplace-guidance/case-studies/reasonable-adjustments-make-all-difference-disabled-workers
