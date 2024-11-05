Welsh Government
Time to ‘stub it out’ for a generation
A new law has been laid before Parliament today, which could create the first smoke-free generation.
The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which will cover all 4 UK nations, will see all young people born on or after 1 January 2009 unable to purchase any tobacco products.
Smoking is a leading cause of preventable disease and, causes around 3,845 deaths in Wales each year. The proposed legislation aims to protect future generations from the harms of smoking and support Welsh Government efforts to make Wales smoke-free by 2030.
The Welsh Government has already led the way in restricting smoking in some outdoor public spaces, including hospital grounds, school grounds and public playgrounds to ensure people, particularly children using these areas, are not breathing in harmful second-hand smoke.
The new UK bill will give enforcement agencies, including Trading Standards Wales, additional powers to issue Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) for illegal sales of tobacco and vapes and other consumer nicotine products.
Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, said:
I am pleased to see this strengthened bill introduced as it underlines our commitment to tackle smoking; to break the cycle of nicotine addiction and pave the way towards a smoke and nicotine-free UK.
This is a huge step forward in ensuring the health of future generations and we will work closely with our partners to ensure the bill is rolled out as smoothly as possible.
Dr Keir Lewis, respiratory clinical lead at Prince Philip Hospital, said the bill would benefit the public health of people in Wales:
This bill provides a chance for people in Wales to achieve better health. As a lung doctor, I see the pain, misery and death caused by smoking every day.
The government is helping protect us now and for generations to come with such a comprehensive set of measures to control tobacco and vaping.
With almost 16% of young people in year 11 in Wales using vapes weekly, the bill will also introduce measures to tackle the rise in children and young people using vapes and prevent the next generation from becoming addicted to nicotine.
Proposals include restrictions to the advertising of vaping and nicotine products; banning vape vending machines and measures to reduce the appeal and availability of vapes by addressing vape flavours, packaging and where they can be displayed in shops to move them out of sight of children.
Sarah Murphy added:
These proposals will help us meet our commitment to create the first smoke-free generation and to tackle the growing issue of youth vaping.
Increasing the age at which people can buy tobacco products, as well as preventing vapes being deliberately targeted towards children, will play a big role in achieving this.
Together we can ensure future generations ‘stub it out’ for good.
Jacqui Thomas, Chair of Trading Standards Wales said:
Trading Standards Wales welcomes the introduction of the bill. The proposed changes will be key in the protection of public health, particularly for children and future generations.
