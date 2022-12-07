'Time to Talk Public Health' Panel launched

Public Health Wales are recruiting for a public engagement panel to give people in Wales the opportunity to have their say about matters that affect the health and well-being of themselves and their communities.

The views captured from monthly surveys will be used to shape public health policies and practice across Wales.

Public Health Wales have commissioned DJS Research Ltd., an independent research agency, to build a panel of residents aged 16+ living in Wales who will share their views on a regular basis to help inform Public Health Wales with their decision making.

The Panel will include around 2,500 residents from across Wales. The selected group of residents will reflect the diverse nature of the Welsh population and cover a cross section of residents, for example, of different age, gender, ethnicity and employment groups, and all communication will be available in Welsh and English.

If you would like to be involved or find out more:

Time to talk panel