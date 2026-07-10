Timms review: PIP system is failing disabled people - TUC

Timms’ interim report finds PIP is failing to keep pace with how disability, health and work have changed over the past decade. More information from the report can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/first-comprehensive-review-into-pip-finds-it-is-not-fit-for-purpose

The Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is a tax-free, non-means-tested UK welfare benefit designed to help disabled people with the extra costs of disability.

The TUC says it must never be subject to work-related conditionality and be based on need - not employment status.

The TUC has a number of headline recommendations for the reform of PIP. Visit: TUC response to Timms Review of Personal Independence Payment: Call for Evidence | TUC