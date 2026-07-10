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Timms review: PIP system is failing disabled people - TUC
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak responded to the Timms review, which finds Personal Independence payments (PIP) - a key disability benefit – is “not fit for purpose” and needs fundamental change
“Disabled people deserve dignity, both in the workplace and in the social security system. Those who cannot work should be able to access financial support without unnecessary complications.
“But Timms’ review confirms the current PIP system is not fit for purpose and is a barrier to work.
“For years disabled members have told us the assessment process is stressful, dehumanising and out of touch with the reality of their lives. Reform is long overdue.
“PIP must be properly funded to reflect the real costs disabled people face - including those in work.
“And assessments must better recognise fluctuating conditions, fatigue and the impact work can have on health. No disabled worker should face stigma when seeking support to get into or stay in work.”
Editors note
Timms’ interim report finds PIP is failing to keep pace with how disability, health and work have changed over the past decade. More information from the report can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/first-comprehensive-review-into-pip-finds-it-is-not-fit-for-purpose
The Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is a tax-free, non-means-tested UK welfare benefit designed to help disabled people with the extra costs of disability.
The TUC says it must never be subject to work-related conditionality and be based on need - not employment status.
The TUC has a number of headline recommendations for the reform of PIP. Visit: TUC response to Timms Review of Personal Independence Payment: Call for Evidence | TUC
About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
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