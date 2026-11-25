An overhaul of Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is needed to respond more closely to disabled people's additional costs and recognise the barriers they face according to the Timms Review's final report published yesterday, Tuesday 24 November 2026.

First co-produced comprehensive review of Personal Independence Payment (PIP) says system should be replaced with a reformed benefit that more closely reflects people’s real-life needs, additional costs, and barriers.

Overhauling the system would enable millions of disabled people to participate more in society, through offering support and a new assessment that focuses on what people can do

Government commits to reforming the ‘dehumanising’ PIP assessment to protect people with severe or life-limiting conditions.

Recommendations follow extensive engagement with thousands of people and will now be considered ahead of legislation brought forward next year.

PIP, the main benefit for disabled adults in England and Wales, helps meet the extra costs disabled people face in everyday life, whether they’re in work or out of work.

The first full review of the benefit since it was introduced 13 years ago was co-produced by disabled people and involved months of engagement with tens of thousands of people including those with disabilities, long term conditions, as well as disabled people’s organisations, charities and think tanks.

It calls for immediate changes to fix the system people experience today, which is no longer fit for purpose, and a fundamental redesign of the system for the future including a new assessment. In its immediate response the government is committing to:

Introducing a fast-track route for people with severe, well-evidenced conditions, alongside the route for people nearing the end of life.

Reducing unnecessary award reviews for people whose conditions are lifelong, progressive or unlikely to improve, where there is clear evidence that their needs are unlikely to change or are likely to worsen.

The government will now consider the Review’s wider recommendations carefully, alongside the Milburn Review and set out a response in the coming weeks, ahead of a White Paper in the new year.

Sir Stephen Timms, Minister for Social Security and Disability and co-chair of the Review, yesterday said:

The Timms Review’s interim report was clear that while PIP is valued, the system is no longer fit for purpose. That’s why the government is today accepting two of its key recommendations: reducing unnecessary award reviews for people whose health conditions are lifelong, progressive or unlikely to improve, and introducing a fast-track route for people with severe, well-evidenced and those nearing the end of life. These changes are a first step to building a system which gives greater security for those with the most severe conditions. I am immensely grateful to my fellow co-chairs, the steering group and the tens of thousands of people who shared their experiences to shape this report. The government will consider the Review’s wider recommendations carefully and respond in the new year.

The report recommends the system should be replaced with a better, fairer assessment that enables disabled people to have choice and control over their lives and helps reduce the barriers they face to participating in society.

It recommends retention of cash awards alongside support to access education, employment or peer support schemes or referrals into services such as health or social care. In the proposed new system, people with serious, well-evidenced impairments and people receiving end-of-life care would be fast-tracked.

Everyone else would have an improved assessment that looks at a person’s real-life additional costs and individual needs, including how they can live their daily lives to the fullest, what support someone needs and what happens when their condition fluctuates. It would take into account how people can live the life they want to live, rather than what they cannot do. The Review makes clear that a reformed benefit should have the following key features:

A cash benefit should remain with support and services delivered in local communities.

Support should include signposting to education, employment or peer support schemes; voluntary schemes that would let people exchange part of their cash award for a service; or referrals to services such as health or social care.

A personalised digital profile, which should follow a ‘Tell Us Once’ approach so people are not asked to provide the same information again and people have better control of the application process.

Alongside overall reform, the report also calls for immediate fixes to the current system to better support people now. These include:

Reducing unnecessary award reviews for people with lifelong or degenerative conditions, and ensuring that reviews do not start from scratch and look only at what has changed.

Better assessment of fluctuating conditions.

The right assessment method for each person, including increased capacity for face-to-face assessments.

A more consistent and accessible process so it feels fairer for everyone going through it.

A simpler PIP2 “How your disability affects you” form and clearer guidance, so people can better explain fluctuating conditions and know what evidence to provide.

More respectful and easier-to-understand communications, with advocacy support provided.

The proposals are underpinned by the Review’s vision that PIP should support disabled people to live the lives that matter to them, with dignity, choice and control – including participating in family and community life, education, volunteering and employment.

Proposals would improve people’s experience of the system and better recognise the additional costs of disability, and provides the right support to the people who need it. It also recommends more accessible digital services, including an online service for managing a claim, while ensuring an equal service for those that are digitally excluded.

Sharon Brennan, co-chair of the Review, yesterday said:

D/deaf and disabled people, and those with long-term conditions want the same opportunities as everyone else to live a life that has value to them. Our new vision for PIP will more closely understand people’s aspirations, and the real-life costs and barriers that are preventing people from achieving them. Disabled people contribute £274bn in annual spending power and make highly valued contributions to society, this should be recognised and supported by a new benefit that will hope will also no longer feel dehumanising to claim.

Dr Clenton Farquharson CBE, co-chair of the Review, yesterday said:

If the bus is inaccessible and you have to pay for a taxi, the extra cost is yours. That’s true whether you’re going to work or having Sunday lunch with family. PIP helps people meet those costs and decide for themselves how to live their lives. People told us what it feels like to explain the same things again and again. One change that would make a difference is for a review to start with what someone has already told you and ask what’s changed. That’s a practical way to start rebuilding trust.

The report comes following the Review’s interim report in July that found that PIP is no longer fit for purpose. It draws on the views of more than 40,000 disabled people, people with long-term health conditions and organisations, with over 90% of respondents to the Review’s call for evidence relating to the process describing it negatively, including as stressful, dehumanising or psychologically damaging.

The Timms Review was set up to make sure PIP is fair, effective and fit for the future, and to help disabled people achieve better health, higher living standards and greater independence.

Its steering group agreed a clear purpose for PIP: to help disabled people and people with long-term health conditions reduce the inequalities they face in taking part in everyday life, through a contribution towards the additional costs of living with a disability or long-term health condition.

The Review was co-produced with the steering group, almost all of whom have lived experience of being disabled or living with a long-term health condition. They shaped and decided the recommendations drawing on feedback from more than 40,000 people and organisations.

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