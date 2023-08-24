Timmy Mallett’s Utterly Brilliant Cycling Circumnavigation of Great Britain

Starting from Paddington station, London he headed clockwise around the coast - a journey Timmy describes as being from "nowhere to nowhere via everywhere in between!"

A renowned painter in oils and watercolour, Timmy was inspired by great British artists to capture the endless breathtaking landscapes Britain has to offer. His mission was to follow in the footsteps of great British artists JMW Turner, Constable, LS Lowry, and many others. He recreated sketches and paintings in the same locations as Turner painted over 200 years ago, and sought out and discovered the vistas that have been the inspiration for artists over the centuries.

The result is a gathering of outstanding artworks that Timmy created around the British coast, depicting among others the Seven Sisters in East Sussex, St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall, Donkey Rock in Gower, South Wales, Harlech Castle, Fingal’s Cave in the Inner Hebrides, and the Humber Bridge in East Riding of Yorkshire. Many of these paintings and prints are available to buy through Mallett Fine Art.