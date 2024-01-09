Tips for parents whose children are struggling to attend school

Sarah is Safeguarding Manager at School-Home Support and previously worked as a primary school teacher and Deputy Headteacher.

This week, thousands of children will be returning to school after the Christmas break. Going back to school will be an exciting time for some children, who will be looking forward to seeing their friends and getting back to learning. However, for children who struggle to attend, the return to school might be daunting.

The back-to-school period can be a difficult time for parents too. Parents play a key role in helping children to return to the classroom. Parents often know best what their children need, but they can’t do it alone. It is vital that schools and parents can work together to understand and overcome the reasons that are behind their child’s reluctance.

Every child is different. There is no ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to improving school attendance. And there are no quick fixes either. Improving a child’s relationship with school can take time and it is essential that schools and parents work in partnership to support those who are struggling to get back to the classroom.

Here are 10 top tips for parents of children who struggle to attend and are worried about the return to school: